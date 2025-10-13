Ernestville Foundation Expands Impact in Nigeria with Scholarships, Tech Tools, Entrepreneurship Programmes

A US-based nonprofit organization is making significant strides in tackling long-standing challenges in Nigeria’s education and entrepreneurship sectors. The Ernestville Foundation, founded in honor of Nigerian educational pioneer Mazi Ernest O. N. Oji, is gaining international recognition for its comprehensive efforts to bridge systemic gaps in opportunity, technology, and development across underserved communities.

In 2024, the Foundation launched a wave of initiatives aimed at improving access to quality education, particularly in rural areas. From distributing iPads and digital learning tools to strengthening local schools through partnerships and teacher empowerment, the Foundation says its efforts are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

But 2025 has already delivered a major milestone. Six students from Ajalli, a historic community in southeastern Nigeria, were awarded full scholarships to attend the prestigious Government College Umuahia (GCU), known for academic excellence, prominent alumni, and leadership development.

The scholarship programme is part of a wider effort to reverse declining educational outcomes, especially among boys—and restore a legacy of excellence once associated with Ajalli.

“This is not just about sending children to school,” said Jideofor “Jay” Oji, Founder and Chairman of Ernestville Foundation. “It’s about restoring a heritage of excellence and investing in leaders who will one day transform their communities.”

The Foundation also hired three teachers and launched a rigorous three-month preparatory programme to help students qualify for secondary school. Beyond the six boys who gained admission to GCU, 16 girls and four other boys who passed entrance exams to different schools each received N50,000 to support their academic journey.

Ernestville’s work stretches well beyond scholarships. The organization is also investing in education innovation, entrepreneurship development and welfare support through key initiatives. These include:

• Umuabiama STEM+ Academy – A pioneering program offering advanced education in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, English, and indigenous languages. Students are trained to compete academically while embracing their cultural identity.

• Ajalli Enterprise & Innovation Hub – An entrepreneurship and skills acquisition center providing training in trades, digital skills, mentorship, and incubation support. It equips young entrepreneurs with practical tools to start sustainable businesses

• B A Okafor Chess Chun – A program that empowers children and youth across Nigerian communities through chess as a tool for cognitive development, creativity, discipline, and community engagement.

• Helping Hands Initiative – Also known as Hollow of His Hand Support Network, providing essential support like food, housing, and healthcare to vulnerable families.

The Foundation, registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States, has set its sights on a decade-long roadmap that includes: Reaching 5,000 scholarship recipients; training 1,000 entrepreneurs; establishing five new innovation hubs focused on emerging industries like clean energy, fintech and agritech; and directly or indirectly impacting one million lives by 2035.

Powered by a strategic leadership team and advisory board with expertise in finance, healthcare, academia, technology and governance, Ernestville is actively seeking partnerships with businesses, governments, and the African diaspora.

From classroom tablets to college scholarships, the Ernestville Foundation’s work represents a scalable, replicable model of impact. By focusing on education, entrepreneurship, and dignity, it is reshaping what’s possible for young Africans and their communities.