Dry Season Farming: Niger Targets 360,000 Metric Tonnes of Rice

– Collaborates with local farmers to achieve target

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State is targeting the harvest of 360,000 metric Tonnes of Rice next dry season and has engaged various communities in Wushishi Local Government Area of the state to achieve the target.

The government, through the Niger Food and Security Logistics Limited, has signed a land lease agreement with local farmers represented by their district, village and ward heads in the communities as part of arrangement to achieve the target

A statement by the Information Officer of the Company Hajia Rashidat Abdulrahaman quoted the Chairman of Niger Foods Limited, Mr. Sammy Adigun, as describing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as “a transformative step for both the state and Nigeria’s agricultural sector”.

Mr. Adigun, according to the statement, explained that the project is not just about food production; it is a complete value chain that will create job opportunities, especially for young people.

” It will also drive community development through the provision of infrastructure such as roads, power supply, and schools,” Adigun said in the statement adding that the initiative also aligns with the national goal of achieving food sovereignty and enhancing agricultural capacity.

The project is expected to significantly boost rice production, strengthen food security, and deliver socio-economic benefits across Niger State and beyond Adigun said.

Chairman of Wushishi Local Government Area, Alhaji Mohammed Yelwa, commended the state government and Niger Foods for bringing the project to his constituency, pledging his support and commitment to ensuring its success.

In their separate remarks, the District Heads of Akere and Zungeru assured of their communities’ readiness to cooperate fully to ensure the project’s success, describing it as a dream that would benefit not just Nigerlites but Nigeria as a whole.