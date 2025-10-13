APC Leaders, Members Pass Vote of Confidence in Okpebholo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area have passed a vote of confidence in the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The Ikpoba-Okha APC leaders said Governor Okpebholo’s leadership has steered the state towards progress and prosperity as well as inspired confidence in the hearts of the citizens

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the party leaders meeting held at the residence of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonanyima at the weekend. The communique noted that various initiatives launched under Okpebholo’s administration, such as the Flyover bridge and other road projects demonstrated the governor’s commitment to improving the quality of life for all Edo citizens.

It commended what it termed Okpebholo’s relentless efforts to enhancing infrastructure, education, healthcare and the focus on economic development and job creation.

The communique said the Edo governor’s initiatives have fostered a spirit of togetherness and empowerment among the people of Edo State as well as encourage active participation in the governance process.

According to the communique, “As you continue to navigate the challenges and opportunities that come your way, please know that you have our full support. Your leadership and vision for a better Edo State resonate with our aspirations, and we stand behind you in your quest to elevate our state to even greater heights.

“We, the good people of Ikpoba-Okha APC, hereby pass a vote of confidence on you for your seamless efforts to make Ikpoba-OkhaEdo State a better place for all.”

Addressing the gathering, Hon Agbonanyima urged the APC members to be patient with the administration of Okpebholo, cautioning against having a divided party in the state.

He said: “What is important is working as a team. We can never win any election if we are not working together.

“Okpebholo is working. He is among the governors that are working. We have to be patient. Promises were made to the Legacy PDP group. Some of you complained that they are PDP. Do not forget they supported us and we cannot push them away.

“We should not start complaining and making derogatory statement at this time. We have other positions that people complained about. Our governor has said Ikpoba-Okha is the most populated local government. He said he will everything to ensure the LG benefits the most.”

Ikpoba-Okha APC Chairman, Sunny Ogbewe, urged the party members to believe in the ability of Okpebholo to deliver good governance.