NUPRC: Senior Oil Workers’ Three-day Strike Shrank Nigeria’s Crude Output to 1.58m bpd in September

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday disclosed that crude oil and condensate production for the month of September 2025 fell to an average of 1.581 million barrels per day, due to the three-day industrial action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).



Official statistics released in Abuja by the upstream regulator stated that the 1.581 million bpd average production in September comprised 1.39 million bpd of crude oil and 191,373 bpd of condensate.

The NUPRC attributed the development to the three-day industrial action by senior oil workers, which resulted in the shutdown of some production and export facilities.



In a statement breaking down the production data for September, the Head of Media and Strategic Communication of the NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, noted that two strategic facilities had scheduled turnaround maintenance, which led to a reduction in overall production.

In September, the NUPRC stated that the industry recorded total crude oil and condensate production of 47.43 million barrels, which reflected a modest 1.61 per cent year-on-year increase in average daily crude oil and condensate production year on year.



According to the upstream oil regulator, it was a slight improvement over the 1.55 million bpd recorded in the same month of 2024, an uptick that it said suggested incremental progress.

However, when measured on a month-on-month basis, crude oil and condensate production slightly dropped by 3.09 per cent in September 2025, compared to the 1.63 million bpd recorded in August 2025, the NUPRC stated.



Despite the glitches experienced during the period, it explained that average crude oil production in September stood at 93 per cent of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota of 1.5 million bpd.

During the month under review, it pointed out that peak crude oil and condensate production hit 1.81 million bpd, while the lowest was 1.35 million bpd, underscoring the big difference in output before and during the strike.



The NUPRC stated that the analysis of production by the top eight streams showed that Forcados Blend accounted for 15.86 per cent of total production, while Bonny Light accounted for 13.31 per cent of September production.

Qua Iboe, it stressed, was third, accounting for 9.88 per cent; Escravos Light contributed 8.96 per cent, while Bonga Crude delivered 6.83 per cent of production in the review period.

Besides, Agbami Condensate accounted for 4.94 per cent; ERHA Crude accounted for 4.55 per cent, while Amenam Blend accounted for 4.2 per cent of production.



Earlier, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) in a letter dated September 29, 2025, addressed to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), projected revenue losses from deferred production, missed lifting, and reduced gas sale as a result of the strike action.



In the letter, Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Bayo Ojulari, said the suspended strike led to 16 per cent oil production loss. He stated that within the first 24 hours of the strike, production deferments stood at approximately 283,000 bpd of oil, 1.7 bscfd of gas, and over 1,200MW of power generation impact.



“This equates to around 16 per cent of national oil output, 30 per cent of marketed gas, and 20 per cent of electricity generation,” he said.

Ojulari added that five planned critical maintenance activities during the period were affected.

He also disclosed that the restoration of approximately 100,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 1.34 billion standard cubic feet of monetised gas across Joint Venture (JV) and Production Sharing Contract assets (PSCs), originally scheduled for the week, had been delayed.