Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road: Umahi Takes On Makinde, Challenges Him to Public Debate

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Minister of Works, David Umahi, yesterday responded to recent remarks by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on the over N15 trillion Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, challenging him to a public debate on issues relating to civil engineering.

The minister also defended the cost of the ongoing Mararaba–Keffi road project, insisting that the cost per kilometre cannot be uniformly defined due to variations in construction design and materials.

Umahi, who spoke during an inspection of the Mararaba–Keffi dual carriageway in Nasarawa State, alongside Governor Abdullahi Sule, was reacting to comments by Makinde that it was essentially disingenuous not to be able to calculate the average cost per litre of the Lagos-Calabar highway.

But the former Ebonyi State Governor maintained his position that calculating the average of a project of that magnitude was impossible, reminding Nigerians that he remains an authority in the field of engineering.

“Average cost of definitive and estimated cost is a probable element. When I heard what somebody, my brother and friend, Governor Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State said, I don’t want to join issues with him. I think he is an engineer, an electrician, they call it elect-elect, this is road construction, elect elect no reach there.

“I am his senior in governance and his senior in engineering practice and so anything he doesn’t understand, he should call me and ask and I will not join issues because I have respect for our governors. I have respect for him as my friend and brother but, he should withdraw the word that ‘I am dancing around’.

“I never danced around and if he insists, he should come for debate, that is very important. There is no ambiguity in cost per kilometre, but I am teaching them that cost per kilometre could be divided into estimated cost, which has element of variance and average cost, which is definitive. That is what it is.

“Ask AI what is the difference between cost per kilometre and average cost. I am happy that AI told him what I told him. I’m happy that the National Universities Commission (NUC) programme, on who is a professor also made me right.

“You can become a professor by the reason of your practice and I think God has made me one when it comes to practicals in field engineering programme. That is what it is. You can’t take it back,” Umahi stated.

Besides, the minister emphasised that he has always been very proficient in mathematics, highlighting the need to listen to field professionals on issues.

“I have a lot of respect for governors and the Governors Forum. But if a governor that is far my junior in engineering and governance insults me, I will talk back. One thing I’m very good at is Mathematics. I’m an ‘A’ student in mathematics,” he stressed.

Also, Umahi announced that the withdrawal the Abuja-bound carriageway of the ongoing Mararaba–Keffi Road reconstruction project from China Harbour Engineering Company Limited, citing poor performance and disregard for directives.

During the inspection of the 43.65-kilometre dual carriageway, Umahi stated that the section would now be handled by local contractors to ensure speed and quality delivery.

“From tomorrow, local contractors will be mobilised to handle both the inner and outer shoulders using reinforced concrete. Even if there are only two contractors—one will handle the inner shoulder and the other the outer shoulder,” Umahi said.

He expressed disappointment over what he described as the “uncooperative attitude” of China Harbour, accusing the company of neglecting directives and failing to maintain sections of the road not under active construction.

“It took several interventions to get China Harbour to maintain the other carriageway they were not working on. This level of indiscipline and disregard for public interest will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

Umahi also directed that no contractor should lay binder or pavement without first completing the shoulders, warning that payment certificates must not be issued for works that fail to meet required standards.

He added that any ministry official who fails to escalate project challenges within 24 hours would be recalled.

“I take responsibility for not acting sooner. But going forward, every controller and zonal director must report problems directly to me,” he said.

The minister revealed that the redesigned construction method for the road includes stabilising the base with 3.5 per cent cement, constructing 20-centimetre-thick concrete shoulders, and milling existing asphalt before applying binder and wearing courses — a process he said would ensure a lifespan of at least 40 years.

The Mararaba–Keffi Road, one of the busiest routes linking the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Nasarawa and other North-Central states, was originally awarded at N73 billion but has been reviewed to improve structural strength and durability.

Umahi also disclosed that the first section of the larger Abuja–Keffi corridor, spanning 47.47 kilometres, costs N1.067 trillion — about N11.57 billion per kilometre — covering flyovers, solar lighting, shore protection, tree planting, and reinforced retaining walls.

He cautioned contractors against lobbying or political interference to avoid accountability, saying President Bola Tinubu has given him full support to enforce reforms.

“When we correct contractors, they sometimes run to stakeholders to misrepresent the ministry. But let me be clear — if anyone in the ministry asks you for money, report it publicly. We will protect this country’s interest,” Umahi stated.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to transparency, quality control, and timely completion of road projects, warning that further negligence from contractors or supervising officials would attract strict sanctions.