Baptist Ministers Caution US Against CPC Tag on Nigeria, Warn of Security Implications

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Baptist pastors, theologians, and church leaders from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have cautioned the United States Senate against designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), warning that such a move could worsen insecurity and undermine the mission of the church.

In a communique issued at the end of the 65th Annual Ministers’ Conference of the Baptist at the Theological Seminary, Kaduna, the religious leaders warned that such a move could escalate insecurity and weaken the mission of the church.

The communique, signed by Rev. Joseph Hayab, Chairman, Board of Governors, and Rev. Mannaseh Panpe, Acting President of Baptist Seminary, acknowledged that the persecution faced by Christians in Nigeria is a reality, saying, however, that external pressure could be counterproductive.

The conference with the theme, ‘The Authority of Scripture and the Mission of the Church in Troubled Times’, appealed to foreign governments and international bodies not to place Nigeria on the CPC list, noting that such a designation would not resolve the underlying issues of insecurity and religious tension.

The communique acknowledged that “Christians in Nigeria face persecution, not only through killings but also through various forms of discrimination based on faith.

“We appeal to foreign governments and international bodies not to place Nigeria on the CPC list, as such a designation would not resolve the underlying issues of insecurity and religious tension.

“Labelling Nigeria as a CPC could inadvertently escalate violence, as such action may limit access to military assistance and legitimate security equipment, thereby weakening the nation’s ability to combat terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes.”

The Baptist Church leaders urged foreign partners to adopt other constructive and collaborative measures to support Nigeria in addressing its security and religious freedom challenges.

The conference lamented the deepening hardship across the country and the effects of insecurity on the church and its members.

The communique noted that, “banditry, insurgency, and unemployment have disrupted livelihoods and weakened community bonds.”

It called on the government “to lead with the fear of God, formulate people-centred economic policies, and prioritise human welfare above political interests.”

The conference also reaffirmed “the absolute authority of the Holy Scriptures as the inspired Word of God and the final guide for faith, morality, and conduct,” stressing that the church must lead by example in both word and action.

“The church must not only preach salvation but also exemplify honesty, humility, and compassion in leadership,” the communiqué stated.

The conference condemned cultural practices within the church that place financial burdens on members, particularly wedding and burial ceremonies.

“We caution against elaborate and financially burdensome wedding and burial practices that discourage intending couples and families under the guise of culture. The Holy Scriptures remained superior to societal norms.”

The conference further expressed dismay over growing silence within church leadership on moral and national issues.

According to the communique, “The growing silence of some church leaders in the face of moral decay and injustice undermines the church’s moral authority.”

It added that ministers must speak truth to power with wisdom and courage.

“The church must remain the conscience of the nation and a voice for the voiceless.”

The communique further tasked Baptist pastors to mobilise members towards electoral participation.

“Pastors are tasked to mobilise members to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Political participation is both a civic and moral duty that enables believers to promote righteousness in governance,” the communique said.