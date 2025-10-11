Africa Healthcare Get AI-Powered Multimodal, AFIYA Connect

Africans will have the benefit of a transformative innovation in health delivery with the introduction of multimodal, multilingual AI health companion in the continent.

The AI-powered initiative, known as ‘AFIYA’ launched by HubPharm Africa has the capacity to reshape healthcare delivery across the continent and promote Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The unveiling of the project, which was held in commemoration of the World Pharmacy Day 2025, signals a major leap forward in digital health innovation and chronic disease management.

According to HubPharm Africa, AFIYA is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), ensuring robust reliability and scalability. Accessible 24/7 via WhatsApp, the platform meets users where they already are – eliminating barriers to adoption and reaching over 500 million Africans without the need for additional downloads.

Highlighting the urgency of AFIYA’s mission, the Founder of HubPharm Africa, Pharm. Sesan Kareem, said: “Across Africa, more than 100 million people live with chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

“For many, managing these illnesses is a daily struggle due to forgotten medications, limited access to providers, high costs, and geographical isolation. AFIYA aims to change this narrative,” he said.

Continuing, he said that AFIYA’s features are tailored to meet Africa’s diverse healthcare needs. “It offers medication reminders and alerts, prescription refills, and drug delivery – all through WhatsApp.”

He explained that the platform supports over 30 African languages, including English, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and French; ensuring inclusivity and cultural relevance.

It also enables diaspora families to support loved ones at home, provides guided mental health tools for stress and anxiety, and delivers preventive health education for long-term well-being.