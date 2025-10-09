Nigerian, French Navy Flag-off Exercise CROCODILE LIFT in Gulf of Guinea to Strengthen Amphibious Warfare Capabilities 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Navy, yesterday, officially flagged-off Exercise CROCODILE LIFT 2025, a large-scale multinational maritime security and amphibious exercise, deploying five ships, two helicopters, and detachments of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service (NNSBS) in collaboration with its French counterpart.

The flag-off ceremony, held onboard Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA at the Naval Base, Apapa, Lagos, marked the commencement of the three-day exercise.

The exercise, conducted under the auspices of the Western Naval Command, brought together Nigerian and French naval forces to strengthen maritime security and amphibious warfare capabilities in the Gulf of Guinea.

Representing the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, was Rear Admiral Monday Kohwo Unurhiere, Chief of Transformations, Naval Headquarters, who in his keynote address highlighted the strategic significance of the exercise in boosting operational readiness and regional collaboration.

He said: “This exercise aims to assess the Nigerian Navy’s capacity for amphibious landing operations and strengthen maritime security efforts in collaboration with allied forces.

“It is designed to enhance our ability to curb threats in our maritime domain, safeguard national resources, and support the Federal Government’s regional security initiatives.”

He reaffirmed that the exercise demonstrates the Navy’s continuous commitment to operational efficiency, international collaboration, and maritime safety, while improving synergy with allied navies.

“I am confident that the exercise will positively impact our readiness for amphibious landing and combat operations, as well as expose other maritime agencies to the benefits of inter-agency cooperation,” he said.

Vice Admiral Ogalla further emphasised that sustained exercises such as CROCODILE LIFT have contributed to Nigeria’s improved maritime security record.

“The Navy has maintained a zero-piracy record since Nigeria was removed from the list of piracy-prone nations in 2022. This is a result of sustained naval presence, improved surveillance, and exercises like CROCODILE LIFT,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command and Officer Conducting the Exercise (OCE), described CROCODILE LIFT as a critical annual capacity-building operation that reinforces regional security cooperation.

He said: “This exercise underscores our commitment to regional cooperation and maritime safety. The Western Naval Command remains fully aligned with the Chief of the Naval Staff’s vision for a safe and secure maritime domain.”

He added that the operation would serve as a platform for honing tactical skills, improving interoperability, and enhancing the Navy’s capacity to respond effectively to emerging maritime threats and also consolidate operational ties between the Nigerian Navy and its French counterpart.”

The event drew participants from the French Navy, including Captain Arnaud Bolelli, Commanding Officer of the French Landing Helicopter Dock TONNERRE, which is currently on a three-month deployment in the Gulf of Guinea.

“We are honoured to participate in Exercise CROCODILE LIFT 2025. With 650 personnel aboard, we aim to deepen interoperability between our forces and strengthen joint efforts to combat illegal maritime activities in the region,” he said.

He added that France’s continued naval engagement in West Africa reflects its strategic commitment to maritime security and the safety of more than 70,000 French citizens living in the Gulf of Guinea region.

The flag-off was attended by senior officers from sister services, heads of government agencies, and paramilitary organisations, all underscoring the interagency cooperation vital to securing Nigeria’s maritime environment.