Insecurity: Abbas Seeks Strengthening of Community Policing 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has called for the strengthening of community policing as provided in the Police Act, 2020, to make it more effective and responsive to the realities of local communities.

Abbas made the call yesterday in Abuja at the public hearing on a bill for an Act to establish the private intelligence and investigation Council (2024)

He said the event marked another vital step in the collective effort to strengthen the nation’s security architecture and institutionalised standards that would promote professionalism and accountability in the private intelligence and investigation sector.

Abbas noted that the Bill before this Committee seeks to develop a regulatory framework for overseeing private intelligence and investigation firms, ensuring that they operate ethically, responsibly, and within established professional standards.

He added that the Bill also aimed at implementing uniform practices that would raise service quality and promote best industry standards.

The Speaker stressed that the Bill also provided for continuous training and capacity development to enable professionals in this sector to respond effectively to emerging security challenges.

He said it also encouraged stronger cooperation between private and public security institutions, ensuring that both sectors complement each other in advancing the overall safety and stability of our nation.

“Security reforms remain a top national priority, and the time has come for the debate on multi-level policing to move from theory to decisive legislative action. Creating state police through a constitutional amendment remains a viable option that deserves serious consideration.

“However, beyond constitutional reform, there is also an urgent need to strengthen community policing as provided in the Police Act, 2020, to make it more effective and responsive to the realities of local communities.”

Earlier, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ahmad Satomi, said the proposed bill sought to establish a regulatory framework that would ensure the professionalism, ethical conduct, and accountability of private intelligence and investigation entities.

He explained that the Council proposed in the Bill, if established, aimed at standardising industry practices, provide accreditation and certification, promote continuous training and development, and foster collaboration between private and public security sectors.