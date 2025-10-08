Why Tinubu Should Nominate Minister from Nsukka Zone to Replace Nnaji

By Ike Jonathan-Ezema

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to consolidate his political base and strengthen his administration’s national appeal, strategic inclusivity remains essential for deepening his support across all regions of Nigeria.

One critical region that deserves presidential attention in this regard is the Nsukka Zone of Enugu State, a region with about 60 percent of the state voting population that has not produced a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.

Nsukka zone is also the host of University of Nigeria with a huge student and staff population.

Replacing Chief Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji from Enugu East Senatorial District who resigned as a Minister following the allegations of certificate forgery, with someone from Nsukka Zone in Enugu North Senatorial District would change the 2027 voting dynamics in favour of President Tinubu.

The two minority Senatorial Districts in Enugu State (Enugu East and Enugu West Senatorial Districts) have been rotating the Ministerial slots of the state to themselves since 1999 to date, leaving out the zone whose voting strength outwaigh votes from the two senatorial districts put together.

Here is a compiled chronological list of Nigerians from Enugu State who have served as federal ministers since 1999, with each person’s ministerial portfolio(s), years in office and source citations.

Ministers from Enugu State (1999 — 2025):

Dubem (Gideon) Onyia

Enugu East Senatorial District Minister of State, Foreign Affairs 1999–2003

Frank Nweke Jr.;

Enugu East Senatorial District :

Minister (Intergovernmental Affairs & Special Duties; Information & National Orientation; Information & Communications)

2003–2007 (various portfolios)

Fidelia Akuabata Njeze;

Enugu West Senatorial District: Minister of State (Defence); Minister of State (Agriculture & Water Resources); Minister of Aviation (full minister) 2007–2011 (moved between roles; Aviation 2010–2011)

Bartholomew (Barth) Nnaji; Enugu East Senatorial District Minister of Power July 2011 – Aug 2012

Prof. Ositadimma (Osita) Nebo;

Enugu West Senatorial District: Minister of Power Feb 2013-2015.

Geoffrey Onyeama;

Enugu West Senatorial District: Minister of Foreign Affairs 2015 – 2023

Uche (Geoffrey) Nnaji;

Enugu East Senatorial District:

Minister of Innovation, Science & Technology (Minister) — resigned Oct 2025 Aug 16, 2023 – Oct 2025 (resigned Oct 7–8, 2025).

This anomaly and injustice if corrected by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, will pose a great goodwill for him in the next 2027 presidential election in the zone thereby making him to enjoy an overwhelming 60 percent of the total vote cast in Enugu State.

Nsukka Zone; The Political Stronghold of Enugu State:

The Nsukka Zone (Enugu North Senatorial District), comprising key local government areas such as Nsukka, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South, Udenu, Igbo-Etiti, and Uzo-Uwani, with a sister Isi Uzo Local Government Area carved into Enugu East senatorial district, holds the highest voting population in Enugu State.

It has long been the political nerve center of the Enugu North Senatorial District and a strategic determinant of electoral outcomes in the state. By nominating a minister from this zone, President Tinubu would be acknowledging a region that will not only show confidence in his candidacy but also has the political weight to influence the broader Southeast electorate.

Strengthening Political Partnership:

Politics thrives on reciprocity. The Nsukka Zone’s increasing dominance in the APC, despite being in a traditionally opposition-dominated region, demonstrates political courage and loyalty. Rewarding such commitment with a ministerial position would send a clear message that President Tinubu values loyalty, fairness, and regional balance. This move would further energize APC supporters in Enugu State and attract undecided voters across the Southeast ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Balancing Regional Representation and National Integration:

In line with the federal character principle, equitable representation from all parts of the federation enhances national unity. The Southeast region, though still building a stronger presence in the APC, deserves inclusive participation at the highest level of governance. A ministerial appointment from the Nsukka Zone would not only balance the power equation in Enugu State but also promote inclusivity and give the people of the zone a sense of belonging in the Tinubu administration.

Economic and Developmental Justification:

The Nsukka Zone has vast agricultural potential, abundant human capital, and a growing youth population yearning for federal presence and economic opportunities. With the right ministerial representation, the zone could serve as a launchpad for federal agricultural initiatives, educational reform, and infrastructural development in the Southeast. Such visible impact would translate into greater political goodwill for President Tinubu’s government.

Strategic Political Gains Ahead of 2027:

Looking toward the 2027 presidential election, appointing a minister from Nsukka would be a masterstroke for consolidating APC’s foothold in Enugu and the wider Southeast. It would demonstrate that Tinubu’s government rewards and strengthens alliances, and builds trust beyond partisan lines.

Conclusion

President Tinubu’s administration stands at a pivotal point where strategic political decisions can define its long-term success. Recognizing and empowering the Nsukka Zone through a ministerial appointment would not strengthen alliances but also broaden the APC’s appeal in the Southeast.

It is a move that aligns with the President’s vision of inclusivity, equity, and national unity— and one that would significantly strengthen his victory prospects in Enugu State come 2027.

*Jonathan-Ezema writes from Enugu