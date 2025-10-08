The Man Who Turns Knowledge into Legacy

Praise Bickersteth

Every year, October 5 reminds the world of the silent architects of the society. Those who lay the blocks, shape the pots, hewn the rocks and design the future. Rabbis who the world lack essence without. Teachers whose passion is as fire that transform an undesirable black metal, in its raw form, to gold with value. They are the invisible hands that guide societies toward light. But for Muyiwa Bickersteth the day is more than a celebration, but a time reminisce the birth of a legend, the beginning of his existence.

To share a birthday with the global celebration of teachers is more than coincidence. It feels prophetic. For decades, Muyiwa Bickersteth has lived a life that personifies what the day stands: Mentorship, dedication, knowledge, Mentorship and the relentless shaping of human potential. His story is a rich intersection of art, education and service. A story that mirrors the very soul of teaching itself.

Muyiwa’s journey into the media and education began long before teaching became formalized in his daily routine. His creative footprint can be traced across the corridors of Nigerian broadcasting and film production, where his voice, visuals and intellect have left indelible marks. He has worked with reputable media outlets such as African independent television (AIT) Raypower FM and Faaji FM as a freelance content creator, his work has touched diverse audience blending artistry with cultural consciousness.

Yet beyond airwaves his truest legacy resides in the lives of those he has taught and mentored. As the founder of a film school endorsed by Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, he has transformed passion into platform for nurturing creative excellence. The school is more than a training ground; it is a place where dreams take shape and creative discipline is born. His teaching style blends the rigor of journalism with imaginations of cinema, producing not just professionals, but the visionaries.

For Muyiwa Bickersteth, it is not just an occupation, it is a sacred duty; those who have sat under his tutelage, myself included, can attest to the profound way he turns everyday lesson into timeless principles. He teaches not just techniques but connects creativity with reality. His influence extends far beyond the classroom. He has produced and directed media campaign that speaks of civic values, including the notable docudrama project for Lagos State governor. Through, several projects, he has demonstrated how storytelling, when done with conviction becomes a tool for social reorientation. Consequently, revealing a man who does not separate teaching from living.

It is often said that the best teachers are the artist at heart those who see potential as canvas waiting for expression. As a film maker, his work carries moral depths, as a teacher his method reflects creative precision; he believes that learning should include imagination not extinguish it. In the world where education is often reduced to repetition, Muyiwa’s approach stands out. He treats each student as a unique story waiting to be told, urging them to find their voice and expression with clarity. His classes are not driven by fear, but by curiosity. He teaches his students to question, to think and create meaningful lessons that go beyond the classrooms.

As Nigerians continue to debate the role of education in national development, figures like Muyiwa Bickersteth remind us of teachers working quietly behind the scene. They are the unsung heroes of transformation. His career offers a lesson for policy maker and the public alike. Investment in teachers is investment in the future. The arrival of October 5 each year, marks a convergence of two celebration one global and one personal. On that day candles are lit across the world to honour teachers and one more candle glows for a man whose life embodies the purpose of the day. Together this illuminates the meaning of education and service.

Bickersteth, a columnist writes from Lagos