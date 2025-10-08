Over 20 Schools, Clubs for Dolphin Swimming League Season 7

Season 7 of the prestigious inter-school swimming tournament, the Dolphin Swimming League, has recorded a surge in participation, with over 20 schools and clubs confirming their entry.

The new season will kick off with Grange School hosting the opening leg on Saturday, October 11.

Widely regarded as a grooming ground for Nigeria’s top swimming talents, the league continues to produce athletes who represent the country at continental and international competitions.

Many of its alumni also made a strong impact at the recently concluded National Youth Games in Delta State.

Organised by Dynaspro Sports Promotion in collaboration with Advanta Interactive, the tournament is officially sanctioned by the Nigeria Aquatic Federation, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), and the Lagos State Swimming Association.

For season 7, confirmed teams for the elementary category include Grange School, Riverbank School, Lagos Preparatory Secondary School (LPSS), Children International School (CIS), Greensprings School Lagos, Boken Aquatics Club, Meadow Hall, Temple School, C – Tribe Club, Corona Schools, St Saviour’s School Ikoyi, Foreshore School Ikoyi, Makosail Swimming Academy and Damswimm Academy.