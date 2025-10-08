Leadway Group Celebrates 55 Years Anniversary

Leadway, a non-banking financial services and wellbeing providers, is celebrating

55 years of innovation, resilience, and inclusive impact across West Africa.

Leadway said from its inception in 1970 as an insurance company, it has evolved

into a diversified group championing financial access, inclusion, and wellbeing for individuals and businesses across the region .

The Holding Company said offers integrated services, including life and general insurance, health coverage, pensions, asset and wealth management, estate planning, hospitality and credit solutions, empowering millions to build resilient financial futures.

Leadway Group Holdings Managing Director, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, said the group’s journey was in many ways the story of Nigeria itself, one of resilience, diversity, and progress.

“We began with the mission of providing succour and financial freedom to individuals and businesses through risk management. Over the years, that mission has expanded into building a holistic ecosystem that now encompasses insurance, pensions, health, investments, trusteeship and hospitality. This milestone is both a testament to the trust we have earned and the excellence we continue to uphold,” he stated.

According to him, Leadway has built its reputation as Nigeria’s most consistent claims-paying insurer, disbursing nearly N500 billion in claims between 2016 and 2024, including N117 billion in 2024 alone.

He said through its HMO subsidiary, the group has continued to deliver award- winning healthcare services to millions of Nigerians through a network of more than 2,500 hospital providers nationwide while continuously increasing robust financial portfolios and securing the future of many Nigerians through its Pensions and Asset Management subsidiaries.

Odukale said Beyond Nigeria, Leadway has expanded its regional footprint into

Côte d’Ivoire, strengthening its leadership in Francophone West Africa through

Leadway Assurance, Ankara Services and Leadway IARD.

He added that the group’s legacy also extended to impactful social initiatives,

pointing out that Leadway Media Dash provides young entrepreneurs and SMEs with visibility by showcasing their businesses on Leadway-owned platforms.