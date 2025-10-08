Insecurity: Abbas Advocates Strengthening of Community Policing 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House Of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has called for the strengthening of community policing as provided in the Police Act, 2020, to make it more effective and responsive to the realities of local communities.

Abbas made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the public hearing on a bill for an Act to establish the private intelligence and investigation council (2024)

He said the event marked another vital step in the collective effort to strengthen the nation’s security architecture and institutionalised standards that would promote professionalism and accountability in the private intelligence and investigation sector.

Abbas noted that the bill before the committee seeks to develop a regulatory framework for overseeing private intelligence and investigation firms, ensuring that they operate ethically, responsibly, and within established professional standards.

He added that the Bill also aimed at implementing uniform practices that would raise service quality and promote best industry standards.

The Speaker stressed that the bill also provides for continuous training and capacity development to enable professionals in the sector to respond effectively to emerging security challenges.

He noted that it also encourages stronger cooperation between private and public security institutions, ensuring that both sectors complement each other in advancing the overall safety and stability of Nigeria.

Abbas stated: “Security reforms remain a top national priority, and the time has come for the debate on multi-level policing to move from theory to decisive legislative action. Creating state police through a constitutional amendment remains a viable option that deserves serious consideration.

“However, beyond constitutional reform, there is also an urgent need to strengthen community policing as provided in the Police Act, 2020, to make it more effective and responsive to the realities of local communities.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ahmad Satomi, said the proposed bill seeks to establish a regulatory framework that ensures the professionalism, ethical conduct and accountability of private intelligence and investigation entities.

He explained that the council proposed in the bill, if established, aimed at standardising industry practices, provide accreditation and certification, promote continuous training and development, and foster collaboration between private and public security sectors.

Satomi said it was therefore expected that through this legislative effort, the integrity and effectiveness of private intelligence and investigation services in contributing to national security and public safety will be greatly enhanced.

According to him, “Our country faces complex security challenges, from insurgency to cybercrime. Strengthening our security architecture requires innovative approaches, including effective regulation of private security services.

“Though the efforts of security agencies in tackling these criminality are highly commendable, it is also clearly evident that all hands need to be on deck for Nigeria to sustainably curtail and win the war. Security, it is said, is every one’s business. “

Satomi added that the bill aligned with the National Assembly’s efforts to address security concerns and promote legislative measures that improve national security