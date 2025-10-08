GROWING FATALITIES FROM LASSA FEVER 

The authorities could do more to stem the scourge

The latest report that Nigeria has recorded 166 deaths from Lassa fever in the first nine months of this year should worry health authorities in the country. According to the situation report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the case fatality rate rose almost two per cent above that of the same period last year. In its epidemiological week 37 report, the agency said the country had logged 7,673 suspected cases of the disease across 21 states and 106 local government areas, of which 895 were confirmed and seven were classified as probable. The viral infection is dominant in just five states – Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi accounting for 90 per cent of the cases, while 16 others account for the rest.

Lassa fever is an acute febrile illness which is caused by a virus with an incubation period of between six to 21 days. The onset of the disease is usually gradual, starting with fever, general weakness, before being followed by headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, cough, and bleeding from mouth and nose. However, because the symptoms of Lassa Fever are so varied and non-specific, clinical diagnosis is often difficult, especially early in the course of the disease. For that reason, steps should be taken by the government, at all levels, to emphasise routine infection prevention and control measures.

Endemic in Benin, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and some other West African countries, Lassa fever has been a serious health challenge in Nigeria since it was first diagnosed in Lassa (the village after which it was named) in Borno State in 1969. Even though there have been efforts in the past to contain the scourge, the country has been witnessing frequent outbreaks in recent years. This, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “could be attributed to reduced response capacity in surveillance and laboratory testing.” The NCDC has noted that late presentation of cases to health facilities contributes to the high fatality rate, in addition to poor health-seeking behaviour linked to the cost of treatment, and poor environmental sanitation.

Experts have advised that people should ensure their food (cooked or uncooked) is properly covered, while regular handwashing should be adhered to always. The bush around the home should also be cleared regularly while windows and doors of the house should be closed, especially when it is nighttime. The public should also be adequately enlightened on the dangers posed by rats in their homes. Ordinarily, this should be the responsibility of both the federal ministry of environment and that of information. The latter can deploy the National Orientation Agency (NOA) for a public awareness campaign on the issue.

Sadly, despite repeated commitments by various stakeholders to prevent a recurrence of this disease, what the current outbreak has shown clearly is that the preventive strategies are not working. We believe that the authorities need to do more if we are ever to rid the nation of the disease that claims the lives of dozens of our citizens on an annual basis. With effective coordination, the current outbreak can be contained before it becomes another national epidemic. We need concerted efforts from all stakeholders to deal with this recurring health challenge. We hope the authorities will take both preventive and long-term measures this time around so that we do not continue to lose our citizens to the virus that has for decades been an emblem of shame.