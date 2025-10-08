Environment Minister: Climate Governance Has Been Strengthened in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, has commended the significant achievements recorded under the Nigeria Climate Change Response Programme (NCCRP), describing it as a landmark initiative that has strengthened the nation’s climate governance, improved awareness, and built resilience across various sectors.

Speaking at the Final Project Seminar of the NCCRP held in Abuja, and themed “Climate Change Governance: The Importance, Where We Are, and Way Forward,” Lawal welcomed stakeholders, partners, and participants to what he described as a celebration of Nigeria’s collective progress in the fight against climate change.

Lawal noted that since the launch of the Programme in 2020, the NCCRP has delivered notable outcomes that have positively impacted both national and subnational levels.

He said these include the establishment of a robust Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) System and the development of a Climate Change Education Curriculum designed to advance solid waste management practices and enhance climate communication across the country.

The minister explained the project has built strong collaboration among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), improved technical capacity, and promoted community participation in environmental governance.

Lawal, while highlighting the achievements so far, said the Climate Change Education Curriculum for basic and secondary schools – now under review by the Federal Ministry of Education, represents a major step toward institutionalizing climate literacy.

He also pointed out the Programme trained media practitioners in climate reporting, which led to the creation of the Nigeria Journalists for Climate Action Network (NIJOCAN) and numerous sensitization programmes run in partnership with media houses.

According to him, the NCCRP also made significant progress in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission measurements in the waste sector, conducted waste assessments in Kano, Ogun, Abia, and Bauchi States, and carried out public awareness campaigns and trainings that further deepened citizens’ understanding of climate issues.

The minister while acknowledging challenges encountered during the implementation, noted that through proactive planning, capacity-building, and collaboration, the project remained on track.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to providing policy frameworks, technical guidance, and oversight to sustain the programme’s impact and expand its reach across regions.

He commended the Technical Assistance Team, staff of the Federal Ministry of Environment, particularly the Department of Climate Change and the National Council on Climate Change, for their dedication.

He equally appreciated the European Union (EU) and other partners for their technical expertise and steadfast support for Nigeria’s environmental development agenda.

He however urged participants to leverage the lessons and experiences shared at the seminar to shape future strategies and strengthen partnerships toward achieving transformative environmental sustainability.

He said: “Together, we can build resilient communities and deliver sustainable benefits for all Nigerians,” while extending his best wishes for a fruitful and impactful seminar.

On his part, the European Union head of delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Amb. Gautier Mignot reaffirmed the steadfast commitment of EU to supporting Nigeria’s climate action agenda, describing the Nigeria Climate Change Response Programme, NCCRP, as a landmark model of effective international partnership for sustainable development.

He commended Nigeria’s leadership in advancing climate governance and environmental sustainability.

The EU representative underscored the urgent and tangible realities of climate change, emphasizing that it is not a distant or abstract challenge but one that directly impacts the lives of millions.

“We see it in the farmer losing his crops to floods, in families enduring stifling heatwaves in our cities, and in communities facing droughts that threaten their food and water security,” he said.

“These are not just statistics, they are human stories shared by millions of Nigerians and Europeans alike, “he added.

He noted that as Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, Nigeria’s leadership in climate action resonates far beyond its borders, serving as an inspiration for the continent and contributing meaningfully to the global climate response.

He described the NCCRP as a symbol of what strong partnerships can achieve, adding that the long-standing cooperation between the EU and Nigeria is built on trust, shared values, and a common vision for sustainable development.

This collaboration, he noted, spans critical sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and good governance, all of which are interconnected and essential to building a greener, more resilient Nigeria.

“The NCCRP stands as a flagship initiative of this partnership, demonstrating that real progress is not just possible—it is happening,” the representative said.

Highlighting the programme’s impact, the EU listed several accomplishments including strengthening of Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) Systems, enhancing credibility and positioning Nigeria to attract international investors.