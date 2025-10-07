  • Tuesday, 7th October, 2025

Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates 420 New Housing Units in Badagry Wednesday

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Wednesday, October 8, inaugurate a newly completed housing estate comprising 420 home units at Ajara, Badagry.

The new estate, known as the Lagos State Housing Estate, Ajara Phase 1, is expected to provide accommodation for more than 2,000 residents and increase the state’s stock of affordable housing.

The Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, made this known during a media chat with journalists in his office in Ikeja, on Tuesday.

“The estate consists of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments designed to meet the needs of different income groups.

“The project is part of Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to completing all ongoing housing projects and ensuring more Lagos residents have access to quality and affordable homes,” he said.

Akinderu-Fatai expressed delight over the completion of the project, noting that it would boost economic activities in the Badagry area.

He thanked prospective homeowners for their patience, and advised interested applicants to visit the estate department of the Ministry of Housing at Block 3, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja for inquiries.

He also warned the public to beware of fraudsters, stressing that the ministry does not engage agents in the sale of its housing units. (NAN)

