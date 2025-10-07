Revenue Generation: FAAN Launches Cashless Universal Card at Abuja Airport

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Monday launched the airport contactless universal card at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

FAAN noted the contactless card is the physical embodiment of its “Go Cashless” vision, unified key to a seamless airport experience, noting it is prepaid and saves time.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive, FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, speaking during the launch in Abuja, hinted: “This is more than a new payment system, it is a fundamental upgrade to the passenger experience and a powerful reaffirmation of our commitment to transparency and excellence.”

Kuku added that following its successful launch in the dynamic city of Lagos, she was proud to officially announce the full deployment of ‘OPERATION GO CASHLESS here in Abuja, the Centre of Excellence.

According to her, “This is a comprehensive, cashless, and contactless payment solution for all our airports. Effective September 29th, 2025, we have started phasing out physical cash at all FAAN revenue points, including access gates, car parks, and VIP lounges.

“For you, our passengers, this means faster, more secure transactions and an end to the delays of cash handling. It is a direct response to your call for modern, efficient, and world-class service.”

Kuku, represented by the Director, Commercial and Business Development of the project, Ms. Adebola Agunbiade, hinted: “This reliance on physical currency creates a chain of challenges. It causes delays as it introduces operational inefficiencies and vulnerabilities in our revenue collection. This is why the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has embarked on a strategic and of efficiency, transparency, and convenience.

“It means optimised revenue collection, significantly reduced leakage, and a robust system of financial accountability. It aligns our airports with global best practices, strengthening Nigeria’s position in international aviation and tourism.

“We have begun this rollout strategically, starting with the access gates and Iounges at the and, subsequently, to all FAAN-managed airports across the country we have partnered with Paystack, a leader in fintech, to ensure the technology behind this is robust, secure, and reliable. But distinguished members of the press, technology is only one part of the equation.

“Beyond this unparalleled passenger convenience, this initiative is a cornerstone of our strategy for enhanced accountability and sustainable revenue growth.

“It creates a traceable financial environment, aligns us with global standards, and strengthens Nigeria’s position as a ready partner for international business,” Kuku said.