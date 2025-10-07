Iruobe: Our Partnership with NABTEB Provides Internationally Recognised Certification

In this interview, the Chief Operating Officer, Chemical and Allied Products Plc, Jethro Iruobe, speaks on CAP’s partnership with the National Business and Technical Examinations Board, how the academy has evolved from a training initiative into a community development platform that uplifts livelihoods, fosters entrepreneurship, empowers youth, and enriches neighborhoods through skilled craftsmanship. Excerpts:

The Painters Academy just marked its five-year milestone, with over 5,000 painters trained. Looking back, what stands out to you most in terms of the impact on painters and their communities?

From both a technical and professional standpoint, one of the most remarkable outcomes of the academy has been the heightened capability of our painters. They are now more skilled in their craft, better positioned to take on larger projects, and able to command higher earnings.

Beyond financial growth, we have seen a transformation in mindset. Painters have become more confident and passionate about their work, with a renewed sense of pride. They no longer see themselves as mere artisans but as professionals and entrepreneurs. Many now run their own apprenticeship and coaching programs, creating a powerful multiplier effect that extends the academy’s impact across the industry.

This ripple effect has gone beyond individual painters to touch entire communities. By raising standards and creating a new generation of painter-entrepreneurs, the academy has stimulated local job creation and youth empowerment, particularly through our Catch Them Young programme. Young people, including Gen Z, who might otherwise have struggled to find sustainable employment, are now establishing small-scale painting outfits, contributing to the local economy, and inspiring peers to pursue productive careers in the tradeImportantly, the Academy was founded to address a critical gap in the industry: application techniques. While our products are excellent, we recognized that poor application was a recurring issue. By training painters on proper application techniques, we have seen a drastic reduction in customer complaints related to paint application. This improvement not only enhances customer satisfaction but also enables painters to deliver better service and strengthens CAP PLC’s reputation in the market. Overall, the academy has evolved from a training initiative into a community development platform — one that uplifts livelihoods, fosters entrepreneurship, empowers youth, and enriches neighborhoods through skilled craftsmanship.

Vocational work in Nigeria is often perceived as an informal, low skill profession. From your experience, is the Academy helping to shift perceptions of painting into a more respected and dignified profession?

The Academy has redefined how painting is perceived by combining technical training with business education, helping painters see themselves not just as artisans but as entrepreneurs.

Our partnership with the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) is particularly transformative. Painters who complete the Academy program can now earn the prestigious NABTEB Modular Certificate, recognised both locally and internationally. This certification not only enhances their professional standing but also opens doors to broader opportunities, empowering them to take their careers to new heights.

Another example is one of our Business Growth Grant winners. He entered through our Catch Them Young Program with no prior paint experience, and today, while still an undergraduate, he runs his own painting outfit and employs apprentices. His journey demonstrates how painting can become a genuine pathway to entrepreneurship and upward mobility.

We are witnessing this shift across the industry. As Painters gain both technical and business skills, their confidence grows, their earning potential rises, and they command greater respect in their communities. Painting is now increasingly seen as a profession that creates jobs, drives value, and transforms lives.

Beyond the numbers, what would you say has been the most significant impact of the Academy on painters and the wider paints & coatings industry in Nigeria?

Two things stand out: customer satisfaction and mindset change.

On the customer side, painters are better trained in the end to end paint coating system which includes surface preparation, finishing, and modern techniques. This has raised industry standards across the board, building loyalty and trust in the profession.

On the painter’s side, their mindset has shifted from survival to growth. Many now run apprenticeship schemes, mentor others, and expand their businesses. Importantly, We are seeing more women and young people enter the field, groups that were historically underrepresented. Women are now stepping confidently into a space once dominated by men, bringing fresh perspectives, discipline, and professionalism. Their presence is not only breaking stereotypes but also inspiring the next generation of female artisans to view painting as a viable and rewarding career. By opening doors for women and youth, we are reshaping industry culture and building a new generation of professional, entrepreneurial painters who reflect the diversity and potential of our communities.

Entrepreneurship seems to be a recurring theme in the Academy’s training. Why is it important to combine technical skills with business knowledge for painters?

Entrepreneurship is a critical part of the Academy’s training because technical skill alone is not enough to secure long-term success for painters. While mastering application techniques, surface preparation, and finishing ensures quality delivery, it is the combination with business knowledge that truly empowers painters to grow and thrive. At the Painters Academy, we are deeply committed to our painters’ growth because we believe that as CAP Plc grows, they should grow with us. Over the past four years, our compound annual growth rate has been 35.1% per year, but this success matters more if it reflects in the lives of our key stakeholders, especially painters and we drive this growth by helping painters shift from seeing themselves as artisans to thinking and operating like entrepreneurs. That is why we combine business training with technical skills because we want painters to view themselves not only as skilled artisans but also as job creators. The balance between craft and commerce is what drives lasting growth and productivity.

The construction and housing sectors are evolving rapidly. How is CAP Plc ensuring that painters trained at the academy remain globally competitive and future-ready?

At CAP Plc, our goal is to ensure that painters trained at the Academy remain competitive not just locally, but globally. A key part of this is our partnership with NABTEB, which provides internationally recognised certification and gives our painters professional credibility wherever they work. Through our longstanding partnership with AkzoNobel, the leading global paint company, we have access to world-class research, advanced coating technologies, and international training standards. This enables us to continuously update our modules with the latest application techniques, colour trends, and environmentally friendly practices that align with global benchmarks. This way, our trainees are always in step with the industry’s evolution.

Equally important, we have transformed the way training is delivered. What started as a purely physical program has evolved into a hybrid model that blends in-person classes with digital learning and real-time engagement platforms. This makes training more accessible, flexible, and future-ready, preparing painters to thrive in Nigeria’s rapidly growing housing and construction sectors.

At the anniversary, the NABTEB partnership was announced. In addition, the Academy has worked with groups like ITF and the Painters Guild. How do partnerships like this strengthen credibility and ensure the Academy remains relevant?

Strategic partnerships have been critical in strengthening training quality and credibility. Working with recognised industry bodies ensures our curriculum is constantly reviewed and aligned with the highest standards. A key focus has been safety, and through collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), we emphasise safe practices so painters not only deliver excellent work but also return home safely to their families after a day’s work.

Our partnership with NABTEB further strengthens the Academy by providing certification that enables painters to compete locally and internationally. These collaborations have elevated the Academy’s credibility, transforming it from an in-house initiative into a nationally recognized training hub with a clear pathway to global recognition.

From a corporate perspective, what role does this Academy play in CAP Plc’s broader strategy for human capital development and industry leadership?

From a corporate perspective, the Academy is a central pillar of CAP Plc’s broader strategy for human capital development and industry leadership. As Nigeria’s No. 1 paint company, we recognize that our long-term competitiveness depends not only on producing high-quality products but also on cultivating the skills and professionalism of the people who apply them.

We were the first in Nigeria to establish an academy of this scale and to provide painters with recognised certifications like NABTEB, positioning them to compete both locally and globally.

This has enhanced painter capabilities, raised customer satisfaction, and elevated the perception of the profession. Our painters now carry themselves with greater confidence and professionalism, and the transformation is evident in their outlook and delivery.

The Academy has become a cornerstone of our human capital development strategy. Its impact extends beyond CAP PLC—creating a ripple effect that drives industry growth, supports sustainability, and strengthens our long-term business performance.

Looking ahead, what is your long-term vision for the Academy not just in Nigeria, but in positioning Nigerian painters to compete on the global stage?

Our long-term vision for the Academy is to position it as more than a training hub — we see it as a platform for transforming the identity and competitiveness of Nigerian painters both locally and globally. In line with CAP PLC’s vision of creating a new Africa inspired by colours, the Academy is equipping painters not just with technical skills, but with the confidence, innovation, and global perspective needed to thrive on international projects. We want our painters to be recognized not only for their craftsmanship but also for their professionalism, creativity, and ability to deliver at a world-class standard beyond Nigeria.

Over the past five years, we have trained over 5,000 painters, and our ambition is to triple that number within the next three years. This means building a generation of highly skilled painters who contribute meaningfully to the industry in Nigeria and beyond.

Equally important, we are committed to repositioning painting as a desirable and exportable profession. By changing perceptions and elevating industry standards, we believe more young, talented people will be drawn to painting as a rewarding career that uplifts both their communities and the wider economy.