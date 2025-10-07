Independence Day Speech: Has President Bola Tinubu Forgotten Us?

By Capt. Denis Omesa





I do not know how many Nigerians tuned in to the Independence Day broadcast on October 1, 2025. Did you? It was one of the most pensive moments. Have you ever felt like giving up? Have you ever felt like losing hope? Has hope ever eluded you? Have you ever hoped, yet still feel hopeless? Has your life ever been suspended for decades without denouement amid a crisis of integrity in the call for justice and compensation? Have your illustrious strides been paused in the stream of time?

We do not know for sure how long we will remain in limbo. Perhaps we must continue to tell our story until the right people truly feel sorry for the untold injustices and hardships that have plagued us for decades and are rectified. The buck stops on the president’s desk.

Let me repeat our story.

The annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, widely believed to have been won by Chief MKO Abiola, plunged Nigeria into a political crisis.

1995 and 1997: Under General Sani Abacha’s regime, the government announced the discovery of coup plots. Dozens of military officers and civilians were arrested and accused of plotting to overthrow the government. Many of us were subjected to torture, sham trials, and harsh sentences. The “phantom coups” became infamous as examples of state repression.

In 1998, Abacha died suddenly. Nigeria began its transition to civilian rule. In 1999, Olusegun Obasanjo was elected president of Nigeria. He established the Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission (the Oputa Panel) to investigate abuses under military rule.

Between 2001 and 2002, the Oputa Panel held public hearings, uncovering the truth behind the phantom coups. Its report exonerated the accused and recommended compensation, restoration of ranks, and public apologies. Between 2009 and 2011, the Council of State approved compensation and relief for the victims, but implementation stalled.

Today is a gift. Tomorrow is a promised present. What manner of justice and compensation will President Bola Tinubu bequeath us, the unstated and unlikely heroes of June 12?

Amidst Nigeria’s tumultuous journey toward democracy, a silent cohort of heroes remains shackled by the injustices of the past. Nearly three decades after the dark era of phantom coup allegations under General Sani Abacha, the scars of torture, wrongful detention, and shattered dreams still haunt the lives of those military officers and civilians falsely accused. Their stories—of midnight arrests, brutal interrogations, and careers cut short—are not merely footnotes in the nation’s history but living testaments to resilience and unyielding hope.

On October 1, 2025, Nigeria marked its 65th Independence Day anniversary. President Tinubu seemed silent about us. Yet, as the country celebrates its hard-won independence, a shadow lingers—a legacy of injustice that continues to haunt the lives of military officers and civilians falsely accused in the so-called “phantom coups” of the 1990s. Their stories, marked by torture, wrongful imprisonment, and shattered dreams, remain a sobering testament to the unfinished business of Nigeria’s democratic project.

The 1990s were among the darkest chapters in Nigeria’s post-independence history. Abacha’s military dictatorship ruled with an iron fist, silencing dissent and eliminating perceived threats with ruthless efficiency. In 1995 and 1997, the regime announced the discovery of coup plots—allegations widely dismissed as fabrications designed to justify the purge of Abacha’s opponents within the military and civil society.

Dozens of high-ranking officers and civilians were rounded up, accused of plotting to overthrow the government. The list of victims reads like a roll call of Nigeria’s finest military minds: Colonels Lawan Gwadabe, Olusegun Oloruntoba, Gabriel Ajayi, Emmanuel Ndubueze, Rowland Emokpae, Bello Fadile, Edwin Jando; Navy Captains Lawrence Fabiyi and Denis Omesa (that’s me); Lt-Colonels Martin Igwe, Sam Oyewole, Happy Bulus; Majors Akinloye Akinyemi, Kayode Olowomoran, and many others. These men, once destined for the highest echelons of military leadership, saw their careers—and lives—irreparably derailed.

The methods used to extract confessions and secure convictions were as brutal as they were inhumane. Victims were “soaked in muddy water, dead in the night, blindfolded, handcuffed, shackled and left naked in the open air for hours.” Torture chambers became their reality: upper limbs chained to lower limbs, bodies suspended “characteristic of a fowl prepared for roasting,” wrists, armpits, and ankles battered beyond recognition. Many were left with permanent physical and psychological scars.

The consequences of these abuses have been devastating. Some of the accused succumbed to the physical and mental degeneration wrought by years of torture and wrongful imprisonment. Others have died, their remains interred without ever seeing justice. For those who survived, the trauma endures—manifesting as shame, social isolation, and a gnawing sense of betrayal by the nation they once served with pride.

Our families, too, have borne the brunt of this injustice. Children grew up without fathers, spouses struggled to keep families together, and the stigma of being associated with “traitors” lingered long after the regime that persecuted them had fallen. For nearly three decades, these men and their loved ones have waited—sometimes in hope, often in despair—for the nation to acknowledge their suffering and make amends.

With the return to civilian rule in 1999, hopes for justice were rekindled. Obasanjo, himself a former military head of state and victim of Abacha’s repression, established the Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission—popularly known as the Oputa Panel. Its mandate was clear: to investigate the abuses committed during Nigeria’s years of military dictatorship and recommend redress for the victims.

The Oputa Panel’s findings were unequivocal. The so-called phantom coup plotters were innocent, their confessions extracted under duress, and their punishment a grave miscarriage of justice.

The panel recommended a series of measures to right these wrongs (see below).

A formal apology from the federal government.

Compensation for the suffering endured.

Restoration of ranks and benefits.

Promotion to the positions they would have attained had their careers not been interrupted.

Comprehensive rehabilitation for all victims.

These recommendations were not merely symbolic. They represented an opportunity for Nigeria to confront its past honestly and offer tangible redress to those who had suffered the most.

Yet, more than two decades after the Oputa Panel concluded its work, the victims of the phantom coups are still waiting. Successive administrations—those of Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari—failed to implement the panel’s recommendations fully. Files gathered dust in government archives, and the hopes of the victims rose and fell with each new administration.

Despite repeated approvals by the Council of State in 2009 and 2011 for compensation and other forms of relief, no meaningful action was taken. The victims’ experiences were described as “unjust, inhuman, satanic and callous acts of impunity” that remain alive not only in Nigeria’s official records but in “international libraries” as well.

Many of the accused have since died, their remains interred without ever seeing justice. Those of us who survive do so with the weight of trauma, shame, and disillusionment. They speak of careers cut short, reputations ruined, and families left to bear the burden of their suffering.

Despite decades of disappointment, the victims have not resorted to protest or violence. Instead, they have placed their faith in the promise of justice and the goodwill of Nigeria’s leaders. Their hope, though battered, remains unbroken.

As Nigeria marked another Independence Day, the surviving victims and their families have renewed their plea to President Tinubu. We are still shackled in the past, forgotten in the present, and hopeless for the future. We are pointing to the clear-cut facts and resolutions contained in the Oputa Panel’s report, as well as the Council of State’s approvals, and ask for one thing: implementation.

Our demands are straightforward:

Immediate implementation of the Oputa Panel’s recommendations.

Promotion to the appropriate higher ranks in the Armed Forces, in line with their coursemates.

A formal apology for wrongful detention, torture, and deprivation.

Comprehensive rehabilitation and compensation for the trauma and psychological stress endured over 22 years.

We deserved to be honoured too.

Justice delayed should not be justice denied. For us, the promise of June 12—the day that symbolises Nigeria’s democratic aspirations—is not just a date to be celebrated but a call to action.

The struggle of the phantom coup victims is not merely a personal quest for redress. It is a test of Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and democratic principles. As President Tinubu himself acknowledged during the 2024 Democracy Day address, the path to democracy was “hard and dangerous,” marked by the sacrifice of many heroes and heroines.

The victims of the phantom coups are among those who “bravely surrendered their futures so that our nation might have a better one.” Their sacrifices, like those of Chief MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and others, should never be forgotten. Implementing the Oputa Panel’s recommendations would send a powerful message: that Nigeria is willing to confront its darkest chapters, to acknowledge the suffering of its citizens, and to make amends. It would also serve as a deterrent against future abuses, reaffirming the principle that no one is above the law.

The stories of these men are a testament to both the brutality of the past and the human spirit’s resilience. One former officer described the torture he endured: “Soaked in muddy water, dead in the night, blindfolded, handcuffed, shackled and left naked in the open air for hours.” Others recalled being chained in unnatural positions, suspended, “characteristic of a fowl prepared for roasting,” their wrists and ankles battered beyond recognition.

Despite these horrors, the victims have maintained a quiet dignity, hoping for restitution from the federal government. They have not resorted to protest or violence. Instead, they have placed their faith in the promise of justice and the goodwill of Nigeria’s leaders. Their hope, though battered, remains unbroken. But for how long does a dying soul hope?

The phantom coup victims’ struggle for justice is not just about individual redress. It is about the nation’s willingness to confront its past and to ensure that the sacrifices made for freedom are neither forgotten nor in vain. As Nigeria continues to grapple with the challenges of nation-building, the way it treats its most marginalised citizens will significantly impact the strength and legitimacy of its democracy.

President Tinubu, himself a product of the struggle for democracy and a survivor of political persecution, is uniquely positioned to address this lingering injustice. His administration has the opportunity to demonstrate that Nigeria’s democracy is not just about elections and institutions but about justice, accountability, and the protection of human rights.

For nearly three decades, the victims of the phantom coups have waited—sometimes in hope, often in despair. Many have died, some are incapacitated, and their ordeal has marked all. Yet, they continue to believe that justice is possible. They have placed their trust in President Tinubu, convinced that, unlike his predecessors, he understands the value of justice and the importance of healing the nation’s past wounds.

As one former officer put it, “We trust Asiwaju. We cannot stop hoping. That’s the only badge of honour we carry.”

As Nigeria marks 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, these unsung victims stand at a crossroads, their faith in justice battered yet unbroken. We look to President Bola Tinubu, himself a product of the struggle for democracy, to right the wrongs that have lingered through successive administrations. For them, the promise of June 12 is not just a date to be commemorated but a call to action—a plea for recognition, reparation, and the restoration of dignity that has been long denied. Their hope, flickering but undimmed, rests on the nation’s willingness to confront its past and embrace true justice, ensuring that the sacrifices made for freedom are neither forgotten nor in vain.

The story of Nigeria’s phantom coup victims is a story of suffering and survival, of injustice and hope. It serves as a reminder that the journey to democracy is not complete until every citizen, regardless of how marginalised, receives justice. For the victims of the phantom coups, for their families, and the soul of Nigeria, justice can wait no longer.

•Former Navy Captain Denis Omesa, one of the alleged phantom coup plotters, writes from Badagry, Lagos.