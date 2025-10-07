How Erem Emeka Built a Comedy Brand from Tegwolo

With over 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube, Erem Emeka, creator of House of Ajebo and the beloved cartoon character Tegwolo, stands out as one of Nigeria’s biggest success stories in the creator economy. But the road isn’t smooth sailing, he says. Every win sits on years of trial, error, and persistence.

“The journey from a single funny idea to a sustainable media business is a marathon, not a sprint,” he says in a recent chat. “Many people see the subscriber counts and the viral skits, but they don’t see the years of strategy, failure, and learning that happen behind the scenes.”

Emeka’s initial goal with Tegwolo was simple: to make people laugh and mirror the hilarious, everyday struggles of Nigerian life through animation. He never imagined that this idea would grow into House of Ajebo, a thriving media brand with millions of followers.

Now, through his new venture, Jeni and Teni — a kids’ edutainment channel that blends Afrobeats with learning — Emeka continues to expand his creative footprint. Drawing from experience, he shares key lessons for aspiring creators, starting with belief in oneself.

“Before you can convince millions to watch your content, you have to be completely sold on it yourself,” he says. “You will be your own writer, editor, marketer, and motivator for a very long time. If you don’t genuinely love what you are creating, you will burn out.”

There were times when views were low and progress felt slow, he recalled, but his passion kept him going.

“That passion is your fuel. If you’re not excited to watch your own video for the tenth time during the edit, why would anyone else be excited to watch it once?”

While virality is often the dream, Emeka believes that consistency is what truly sustains creators.

“Everyone wants a viral video,” he said, “but virality is unpredictable; it’s like lightning in a bottle. A sustainable channel, however, is built on consistency. It’s about building a relationship with your audience, and relationships are built on trust and reliability.”

He explained that consistent content builds a loyal community:

“They don’t just show up for one hit video; they subscribe to the ongoing story.”

His advice? “Focus on creating a realistic production schedule you can stick to. A thousand dedicated fans who show up every week are more valuable than a million viewers who show up once and never return.”

Beyond creativity, Emeka emphasises the importance of understanding the business side of content creation.

“I am a comedian and a storyteller. But to run House of Ajebo and manage channels like Jeni and Keni, I also had to become a businessman. This is the part of the job that nobody talks about, but it’s the most critical for long-term success,” he explains.

“You need to understand your analytics. Who is watching your content? Where are they from? What keeps them engaged? This data is gold. It helps you make smarter creative decisions. You also need to understand monetisation, budgeting, and team management. You are the CEO of your brand. Don’t be afraid to learn about spreadsheets, contracts, and negotiation. Your creativity deserves a solid business foundation to support it,” he adds.

Equally crucial, he says, is protecting your brand.

“Whether your ‘character’ is an animated personality like Tegwolo, a teaching brand like Jeni and Keni, or simply your authentic self on camera, that is your brand. Every piece of content you release, every comment you reply to, and every brand you partner with defines what that brand stands for.”

He says that he has had to turn down offers, even when the money was good, simply because they do not align with his brand’s vision.

“Protecting the integrity of your brand is a long-term investment in the trust of your audience. If your audience trusts you, they will support you in everything you do, including your brand partnerships.”

For Emeka, collaboration is another cornerstone of growth.

“You cannot do it all alone. At some point, to grow, you need to build a team. For me, that meant hiring other animators, writers, and voice actors who could help expand the world of House of Ajebo and create new intellectual properties like Jeni and Keni. The creator community in Nigeria is incredibly supportive. Working with other creators introduces you to new audiences and pushes you to be more creative. It’s about community over competition.”

He concludes with a reflection that ties his journey together:

“Building a multi-brand media company on YouTube is challenging and immensely rewarding. It requires you to be an artist, a scientist, and an entrepreneur all at once. But if you stay true to your unique voice and approach your enterprise like a business from day one, you can build something truly special.”