Strike: Dangote Refinery Lauds Tinubu, Ribadu, Ajayi, Others over Roles in Settling Dispute

*Describes PENGASSAN as anarchists, oligarchs, agents of darkness

*Some NMDPRA branch members accuse PENGASSAN leaders of dictatorial tendencies

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Dangote Refinery has praised President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, over their roles in ending what it described as the ‘disruptive’ activities of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

Besides, the management of the refinery in a statement late yesterday characterised PENGASSAN as oligarchs who bluntly refused to accept valid court orders, pointing out that they displayed gross rascality and lawlessness.

The recent face-off between the facility and the union began when PENGASSAN accused the Dangote management of sacking about 800 workers, many of whom were either union members or had shown interest in joining the union.

But Dangote Industries Limited denied the accusations, insisting that the dismissals were part of a reorganisation aimed at improving efficiency and addressing internal sabotage and safety lapses. The union rejected that explanation and responded with a nationwide strike action.

“Dangote Refinery is grateful to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Bola Tinubu, for his intervention, through his ministers and senior officials, which resulted in the abatement of the disruptive actions of PENGASSAN against the refinery.

“ Amongst the officials of the Federal Republic who worked tirelessly to roll back the lawless directives of PENGASSAN and restore sanity and order to the energy subsector were Nigeria’s security chiefs, made up of, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Director General of the Department of State of Security, Mr. Adeola Tosin Ajayi and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr. Mohammed Mohammed.

“The other officials of the Federation who worked untiringly and determinedly into the wee hours of several nights to avert the declared disruption of Nigeria’s energy sector by anarchists and agents of darkness included the Honourable Minister of Labour & Employment, Dr. Mohammed Dingyadi, the Honourable Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, the Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu and the Honourable Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. We remain very grateful to these officials for their patriotism and national service.

“To Nigerians of all walks of life, we owe you more than a debt of gratitude. Your support for our righteous cause was both humbling and overwhelming. We heard your supportive voices and words of encouragement literally in all the street corners and media channels of Nigeria and were energized and strengthened thereby.

“You gave us hope and reinforced our belief in the Nigerian nation and people as the backbone of our enterprise. Be assured that we would continue to work for and in your interest and persist in always protecting that interest against rent seekers, economic saboteurs and economic squatters,” Dangote stated.

The refinery thanked its loyal workers, who ensured that operations were not disrupted even for a second, maintaining that the strength of Dangote Group lies in its people and their unalloyed dedication and allegiance to its cause, mission and vision.

“You proved your allegiance to our cause these several days even in the face of the provocative and inciting comments of and directives from detractors and naysayers who do not wish us and indeed Nigeria well. Be assured that you are treasured and will continue to be handsomely rewarded and remunerated notwithstanding the hypocritical directives and pronouncements of the enemies of Nigeria’s progress and derailers of our economy,” the statement added.

In the same vein, the Dangote Group, argued that it is recognised as one of Nigeria’s model employers of labour and the largest private sector employer in the country as well as the largest contributor to Nigeria’s tax revenues.

The company said that its compensation framework is benchmarked against international standards and designed not only to reward performance but also to protect employee welfare, uphold dignity in labour and provide a safe and enabling workplace for its people.

Through continuous training, mentorship and professional development, the refinery said it creates visible pathways for growth, thereby empowering its employees to advance into leadership roles and to build long-term and fulfilling careers.

“One institution that we revere and must loudly acknowledge is the Nigerian judiciary. They stood up for the truth and proved themselves as the bastion of hope for all of us. It is unfortunate that the oligarchs publicly displayed their rascality and lawlessness by refusing to accept service of valid court orders that sought to restrain their destructive actions.

“ Regardless, the fact that the judiciary came to society’s rescue at our critical moment of need, notwithstanding the intimidation of the hypocritical and sabotaging oligarchs, stands the judicial institution out as a just arbiter,” it stressed.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved members of PENGASSAN in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) branch, have accused their National President, Festus Osifo of “undemocratic conduct and constitutional violations”.

Besides, in a petition addressed to the registrar of trade unions, ministry of labour and productivity, the members raised concern about the conduct of PENGASSAN General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa.

They therefore urged the federal government to intervene regarding the issues raised about the leadership of PENGASSAN, explaining that despite their efforts, “numerous letters and correspondences” have been met with utter disregard and non-responsiveness.

“As a branch under the PENGASSAN structure, we have made several efforts to engage the national leadership constructively on matters affecting our members and the proper administration of our branch in line with the constitution of our union.

“The continuous actions and inactions of the national leadership amount to an abuse of office and a gross violation of the provisions of the PENGASSAN constitution, especially as it pertains to the rights of branches, democratic engagement, and internal dispute resolution.

“We are compelled to escalate this matter to your esteemed office, being the regulatory authority overseeing trade union administration in Nigeria, to intervene appropriately and safeguard the integrity of trade unionism, internal democracy, and due process within PENGASSAN,” the members stated.

The group had accused the PENGASSAN leaders of interfering in the electoral process of the NMDPRA chapter, rejecting the appointment of a caretaker committee for the chapter.

It stated that despite the calls for calm, the PENGASSAN leadership hastily inaugurated the caretaker committee, thereby creating divisions within the branch.