Panasonic, Proxynet Communications to Deliver Advanced Broadcast Solutions 

Agnes Ekebuike

Panasonic, a global leader in professional audiovisual and imaging technology, and Proxynet Communications, a renowned provider of innovative IT and enterprise solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering cutting-edge AV and broadcast technologies to organisations across West Africa.

The collaboration brings together Panasonic’s world-class portfolio of professional audiovisual solutions with Proxynet’s extensive expertise in deploying tailored IT and enterprise services across diverse industries. The partnership is set to provide integrated, high-performance AV solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Broadcast, Media, Religious, Education, and Corporate sectors in the region.

Through the alliance, Panasonic’s advanced product range—including PTZ cameras, professional camcorders, projectors, and enterprise imaging systems—will be made more accessible to businesses and institutions seeking to enhance communication, production quality, and content delivery.

Proxynet’s deep industry presence, technical know-how, and customer-focused approach will ensure seamless integration of these technologies into client workflows, backed by premium after-sales support.

The partnership was highlighted during a recent high-level meeting in Dubai, where both companies outlined plans to drive market engagement through exclusive product demonstrations, technical training sessions, and targeted industry events. These initiatives will enable organisations across West Africa to experience Panasonic’s innovative solutions firsthand and discover new opportunities for growth and creativity.

With this collaboration, Panasonic and Proxynet are positioned to transform the AV and broadcast landscape in West Africa, delivering cutting-edge tools that empower businesses, religious institutions, broadcasters, and corporate entities to achieve new standards of productivity and excellence.