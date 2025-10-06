  • Monday, 6th October, 2025

NPFL: Enyimba Hold Rivers Utd to Narrow Nasarawa’s Lead to Three Points 

The NPFL match-day seven top of the table clash between Enyimba and Rivers United which ended goalless in Aba on Sunday has only narrowed Nasarawa United’s lead at the summit. Nasarawa won 1-0 at Bendel Insurance on Saturday to go clear at the top.

Both teams created numerous chances in the game but were unable to hit target. Enyimba maintained second position on table while Rivers United dropped to fourth position with 12 points from six matches.

Abia Warriors moved to third position on the log after beating Kwara United 1-0 in Ilorin.

Emeka Obioma netted the winning goal from the spot three minutes after the break. Obioma has now scored two goals in his last two outings for Imama Amapakabo’s side.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasinga, Ibadan, Shooting Stars defeated Plateau United 1-0. Ismail Ayodele fired home the winning goal deep into stoppage time.

Warri Wolves recorded the second away win of the day, edging past Barau FC 1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Justus Ohanu’s 29th minute strike separated both teams on the night.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United and Ikorodu City battled to a 1-1 draw.

Emo James gave Bayelsa United the lead in the 26th minute, while Tosin Oyedokun levelled for the visitors seven minutes from time.

RESULTS 

NPFL

3SC 1-0 Plateau Utd

Enyimba 0-0 Rivers Utd

Tornadoes 1-1 K’Khalifat

Barau 0-1 W’Wolves

Bayelsa 1-1 Ikorodu City

Kwara Utd 0-1 Abia War

Bendel 0-1 Nasarawa

Premier League 

Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley

Everton 2-1 Cry’Palace 

Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham 

Wolves 1-1 Brighton 

Brentford 0-1 Man City 

La Liga

Sevilla 4-1 Barcelona

Espanyol 1-2 Betis 

Sociedad 0-1 Vallecano

Serie A 

Juventus 0-0 AC Milan

Napoli 2-1 Genoa

Fiorentina 1-2 AS Roma

