Mutiat Ladoja Charges Govts, Nigerians to Assist PLWD

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Former Oyo State First Lady and wife of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Ayaba Mutiat Ladoja, has presented cash donations of over N2million and other gift items worth several millions of naira to 15 care homes of People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) and orphanages in Ibadan as part of the activities to mark her 70th birthday.

This is just as the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, commended her support, especially in his political trajectory of becoming the governor of the state, describing her as a strong woman.

Ladoja, while making the donations, called on all tiers of government, corporate organisations, well-meaning individuals among other categories of people to be more sensitive to the plights of the PLWD in society, noting that they need attention, love, and care.

She maintained that many of the PLWDs have the potential to be greater in life if they are assisted either through the award of scholarship or any other means, stating that rather than looking down on them, the people should explore the abilities in their disabilities.

She said: “I started associating with the People Living with Disabilities 30 years ago. I have been using the little resources that God blesses me with to assist them. They deserve our attention, love, and care. Rather than looking down on them, we should identify their potential and build on it.

“We should let them have the sense of belongings. They are part of the society. The government at all levels, corporate organisations and individuals should intensify efforts towards making life comfortable for them. Disabilities can come in any forms. It comes with age. It can come through accident and any other form, hence, the reason we must not look down on them. We all have our disabilities.

“When they want to cross the road, assist them instead of making mockery of their situation. Also assist them with the little that you have. Don’t wait until you have millions of naira in your account. Today, I will be giving N100, 000 to 15 homes; two wheel chairs; two bags of rice each; two cartons of pasta each, and cartons of soap. Also, five vulnerable people will be assisted with deep chest freezers and grinding machines to start their business.”

Makinde, while speaking at the 70th birthday reception for the former first lady, commended her resilience and commitment to supporting the underprivileged through her empowerment scheme tagged: ‘Idera De Foundation’.

While congratulating her on behalf of the people and government of Oyo State for achieving the milestone age of 70, the governor thanked her for serving the state and equally prayed for her good health and long life.

He said: “Almost eight years ago, precisely December 25, 2017, during my 50th birthday, you (Ayaba Ladoja) told the world that I would become the governor of Oyo State in 2019, and I doubted it. But it came to pass. My wish for you today is that 70 is the starting point. You will live long to celebrate more years in good health.”