ipNX Calls for Reliable Backbone Infrastructure to Drive AI Adoption 

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian medical industry requires a reliable backbone infrastructure to successfully adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) in clinical practice, without the need to import foreign talent, the Group Managing Director of ipNX Nigeria, Mr. Ejovi Aror, has said.

Aror said this at the inaugural Nigeria AI Forum for Medical Directors (NAIFMED) Workshop, hosted recently by the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) ICT-Driven Knowledge Park.

Themed: ‘Transforming Healthcare: AI-Driven Solutions for Nigeria’s Medical Future’, the event brought together top clinicians, medical researchers, directors from Nigeria’s tertiary health institutions, speakers from across Africa, as well as practitioners, stakeholders, and ICT industry players. The workshop also witnessed the induction of the Nigerian Healthcare AI Implementation Special Aid Group (NHAISIG).

Aror spoke on a panel session themed: ‘AI and Robotics in Clinical Practice’, alongside thought leaders in medical AI research, such as Professor Olusegun Alatisegun of OAU and Professor Philip Ogunbona from the University of Wollongong, Australia, where he drew parallels between the current opportunities for AI in medicine and the early days of the Nigerian banking industry, particularly the creation of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

“There was no infrastructure when we began building NIBSS, but we crafted solutions to address the challenge. I am confident we can do the same for AI adoption in medical practice in Nigeria. Fortunately, on the network side, we already have significant infrastructure. The more complex computing challenges can be solved, just as we did before. The Nigerian ICT sector is resilient—we can build the support structure our nation needs,” he stated.

Aror stressed that reliable backbone infrastructure is the foundation for digital healthcare transformation. According to him, “We have interconnections between banks, NIBSS, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that are extremely reliable. Even though transfers from phones may occasionally face technical issues, the backbone itself is solid. That reliability is what makes the system work—and the same is what we must achieve in healthcare. Importantly, Nigeria has the talent to build and maintain this backbone, just as we did for financial services.”

He further emphasised that Nigeria must adopt a deliberate, coordinated national strategy to guide AI adoption in healthcare. Such a framework, he noted, should set standards for data governance, ethics, and infrastructure development.

“This is bigger than the government or any one company—it requires a coalition: government, academia, hospitals, telcos/ISPs, regulators, and innovators. At ipNX, we recognised this early. For instance, we supported the creation of an AI Studio at Obafemi Awolowo University because we understand it is not just about building networks but fostering environments where research and innovation can flourish,” he further said.