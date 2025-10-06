AFN President Okowa Reiterates Commitment to Podium Finish at 2026 Commonwealth Games

The President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Tonobok Okowa, has reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to ensuring Nigeria’s elite athletes achieve podium finishes at next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Chief Okowa made this known shortly after a strategic stakeholders’ meeting held in Abuja at the weekend where preparations and lessons from the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, were extensively reviewed.

According to him, the AFN, in collaboration with its sponsors and with continued support from the National Sports Commission (NSC), will provide athletes with the necessary backing in terms of training, welfare, logistics, and other essential needs.

“We commend our athletes for giving Nigeria a positive image in Tokyo,” Okowa said. “The country reached four finals — the men’s 100m, women’s 100m hurdles, men’s 400m hurdles (where a national record was set), men’s 200m, and the men’s shot put — and capped it all with a silver medal. For us in the AFN, it was a huge achievement.”

Okowa emphasized that efforts are underway to fulfill promises made to the athletes ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games. He noted that with the right support, the abilities of Nigerian athletes are never in doubt and urged them to remain patient as the Federation finalizes key arrangements.

He added that the Federation is determined to perform even better, particularly with the current form of top athletes such as Tobi Amusan, Udodi Onwuzurike, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Sunday Israel Okon, and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi.

Okowa also disclosed that the AFN will move swiftly to address lingering issues concerning athletes’ visas and kits by engaging reputable stakeholders and sportswear manufacturers.

He explained that the existing partnership with Hi-Racer was only a temporary assistance for the Tokyo Championships.

The AFN President further appealed to the media to continue projecting Nigeria’s athletes in a positive light, stating that such encouragement would motivate them to excel on the global stage.

He concluded by expressing appreciation to the AFN board members, sponsors, the media, and other stakeholders for their unwavering support toward the development of athletics in Nigeria.