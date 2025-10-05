My Mission is to Unite All Nigerians, Says Tinubu, Preaches against Religious Divisions

*Restates commitment to revamp nation’s economy, defeat terrorism, banditry

*Assures northern Christians of fairness, says farmers-herders clashes to be tackled

*Atiku slams Tinubu over Plateau visit, says ordinary Nigerians aren’t his priority

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

President Bola Tinubu has declared that he has a mission to unite Nigerians and assured Christian communities in Northern Nigeria of his administration’s commitment to ensuring fairness among all religions in the country.

This is just as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned President Tinubu’s decision to visit Plateau State yesterday, saying that Tinubu attended a social event in the North-central state instead of visiting victims and consoling communities ravaged by insecurity.



Addressing some Christian leaders at the Headquarters of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Tinubu stated that Nigerians must learn to live in harmony despite religious differences, noting that faith should be a source of unity.



“I have a mission to unite this country, ensure its prosperity, and we are making progress,” he said.

President Tinubu, in his tribute during the funeral service of Nana Lydia Yilwatda, the mother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said: “In our family, we have a strong Muslim background, and I married a Christian, a pastor for that matter, and I have never forced her to change her religion.



“I inherited Islam from my family. I didn’t change. But my wife is a pastor. She prays for me. No conflict. And I never did, at any single time, try to convince her or convert her,” the president said.

Tinubu said his marriage exemplifies the unity Nigeria can achieve when people focus on shared values rather than differences.



He urged citizens to promote tolerance, respect, and understanding across religious and ethnic lines.

“I believe in the freedom of religion. We are praying to the same God. We are answerable to the same Almighty God. We will answer to Him,” Tinubu said.

“Our deeds, our character, and our love for our fellow beings are what truly matter — not the method or faith of our being.”



He urged the clergymen to have faith in his administration, saying as leaders, “we have the responsibility to manage religious issues for the benefit of all”.

The president affirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity in the country, especially in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

‘We are defeating bandits, and we will defeat them. We will deal with them and combat the farmers-herders clashes,’ the president said.



Tinubu stated that his administration is revamping the economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He described the late Nana Lydia Yilwatda as a devoted mother during the funeral prayers.

“The history behind this church is rooted in faith with deep acceptance in the Lord and tradition. I have been to Jos before. When we were coming here, Governor Caleb Muftwang showed me one of the bungalows, the house of Ambassador Yahaya Kwande. During the SDP days, we met there to decide the fate of MKO Abiola.



“Today, I am grateful that I am alive and to God be the glory to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to come here to bid farewell to the mother of the community, and a humanitarian,” Tinubu added.

He offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Lydia Yilwatda, who died in August at the age of 83, describing her as a woman of deep faith and service.



Earlier, the chief mourner and APC National Chairman, Professor Nantawe Yilwatda, said his mother was a hard-working woman who lived on medication for 47 years.

“I am here to thank God for her life. My mother worked for twenty-four hours despite her health condition, supporting us and providing humanitarian assistance,” he said.



He thanked President Tinubu for his emergence as APC chairman and promised to keep the trust.

President and Spiritual leader of the COCIN, Reverend Amos Mohzo, who spoke on behalf of the clergymen, thanked President Tinubu for his support of Northern Christians, especially by appointing them to key positions, such as Senator George Akume, who holds the post of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Professor Nantawe Yilwatda, who is the National Chairman of APC, among others.



The COCIN president particularly thanked the president for his response to the insecurity in Plateau and Benue states and urged the president to assist victims of conflict in Benue State, as well as ensure the safe return of some Christian communities who fled Borno and Adamawa to Cameroon as a result of insurgent attacks.

Mohzo assured the president of their unflinching support in his administration’s determination to actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda.



The funeral prayer was attended by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, AbdulRazaq Abdulrahman; APC Governors; National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande; Minister of State (Petroleum), Heinekin Lokpobiri; Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, and Special Duties Minister, Zephaniah Jisalo.



Also present were the SGF, Senator George Akume, and his predecessor, Boss Mustapha; as well as former governors Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa, Adamu Mu’azu of Bauchi State, Fidelis Tapgun of Plateau, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, among others.

Atiku Slams Tinubu over Plateau Visit, Says Ordinary Nigerians Aren’t His Priority

Meanwhile, Atiku has condemned Tinubu’s visit, saying he attended a social event in the North-central state instead of visiting victims and consoling communities ravaged by insecurity.

In a post via his official X handle, Atiku described the president’s visit to the North-central state — one of the areas hardest hit by violent attacks as “a sad reflection of priorities and a mockery of leadership.”

He said it was regrettable that the president chose to visit Plateau State to attend a funeral event associated with the APC chairman rather than commiserate with victims of the persistent killings and displacement across the region.

“With large swathes of the country still under siege from unrelenting insecurity and thousands of innocent lives lost, it is deeply unfortunate that President Bola Tinubu has not, for once, found it worthy to visit any of the affected states to commiserate with the grieving citizens,” Atiku said.

The former vice president alleged that the president’s decision to attend the event “under the auspices of his party’s national chairman” showed a lack of empathy and compassion.

“Between the APC national chairman and his president, what we witnessed today is a heartless exhibition of disregard for empathy, compassion, and the dignity of human life,” he added.

Atiku further criticised the Tinubu administration for failing to show solidarity with victims of violence in the North-central region.