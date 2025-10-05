  • Sunday, 5th October, 2025

FIFA Picks Allaou for Lesotho, Nigeria World Cup Clash

Sport | 10 minutes ago

World football-governing body, FIFA, has selected Chadian official Alhadi Allaou Mahamat as the referee for next week’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

The Matchday 9 encounter is billed for the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on Friday, 10th October 2025 and will kick off at 6pm South Africa time (5pm Nigeria time).

Allaou, who was also in charge for Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Rwanda in Uyo on 6th September (Matchday 7), will work with compatriots Bogola Issa (assistant 1), Moussa Hafiz (assistant 2) and Abdelkerim Ousmane (fourth official).

FIFA also appointed Kenyan official Alice Damaris Kimani as referee assessor, while William Makinati Shongwe from eSwatini will be in the role of commissioner.

Nigeria, presently three points off first-placed Benin Republic and second-placed South Africa, will go for an outright win to enhance their chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, to be jointly-hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico next summer. 

