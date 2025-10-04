NYSC Provides Services Worth Over N14B to Lagos State Annually, Says DG

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, has stated that the scheme provides the Lagos State government with services worth over N14 billion annually.

Gen. Nafiu stated this when he paid the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu a courtesy visit in his office in Lagos.

The scheme made the disclosure in a press statement that was signed by the scheme’s Director Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Caroline Embu. And made available to the press on Friday.

Gen. Nafiu emphasised that “services provided by the NYSC for the government and people of Lagos State worth over 14 billion naira annually.

“Gen. Nafiu was quantifying, in minimum monetary value, the contributions of the over 44,000 Corps members deployed to the length and breadth of the state in various capacities, including the 333 medical doctors, 306 pharmacists, 274 nurses, and 7188 teachers.”

According to Nafiu, “Lagos was the number one destination for Corps members, noting that their parents were also comfortable with it, citing the relative security of the State.”

Speaking on the purpose of his visit he said, “The purpose of my visit was to acknowledge the support of the Lagos State government to the scheme, cement the already cordial relationship and reassure the governor that NYSC would continue to deploy adequate number of Corps members to serve in the state.”

He applauded the governor for carrying out critical renovation work at the temporary camp, Iyana-Ipaja even as work at the 10,000 capacity permanent orientation camp was ongoing.

He said the scheme looked forward to when the camp would be completed so that Corps members deployed to Lagos would camp in the same location rather than the prevailing practice of dislodging some of them to contiguous camps.

He also used the opportunity to request that the secretariat be provided with an ambulance and urged “him to sustain the other areas of support for the scheme, which he said gave much needed operational support to the state formation.”