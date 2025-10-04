How GOtv Boxing Night Rescued Nigerian Boxing from Irrelevance

By Emmanuel Abiodun

Once a proud tradition that produced global icons, Nigerian professional boxing had all but collapsed by the early 2000s. 10 years on from its launch, GOtv Boxing Night has not only revived the sport but also created champions, restored credibility, and confidence to Nigerian Boxing

There was a time when boxing was Nigeria’s most dominant sport after football. But by the turn of the century, the sport had become almost unrecognisable. Boxers were stranded without opportunities, sometimes waiting three or four years to secure a single professional fight. Venues that once buzzed with activity went dark.

Television networks ignored the sport. “Before 2014, when GOtv Boxing Night debuted, Nigerian boxing was no longer in existence; it had gone down completely. Thank God for GOtv Boxing that came to the rescue,” recalled Dr Rafiu Ladipo, President of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C).

It was a decline that many described as “the death of Nigerian boxing.” For young fighters with talent but no platform, hope seemed a distant dream. In 2014, Lagos witnessed the first edition of what would become the country’s most consistent boxing promotion: GOtv Boxing Night, conceived and staged by Flykite Productions.

For Jenkins Alumona, Flykite’s CEO and a long-time boxing promoter, the motivation was clear. “Poor organisation and funding had always been the bane, and these are some of the things Flykite and GOtv had come to correct,” he explained.

Backed by GOtv and SuperSport, the event promised not just fights, but also visibility, regular bouts televised across the continent, financial incentives for fighters, and a professional structure that had been absent for decades. The aim, according to Flykite insiders, was to rebuild Nigerian boxing with a “developmental attitude” and long-term vision.

Three pillars emerged as the foundation of success. First, consistency: Flykite and GOtv are committed to frequent, well-organised cards, giving fighters regular opportunities to train, fight, and improve. Second, reward: the establishment of the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy (the “Best Boxer” award), with meaningful prize money attached, even as early as the first few editions, gave a level of incentive previously unknown in the local scene. Third, entertainment: in 2017, the “Boxing Jams Music” edition introduced live Afrobeats performances alongside the fights, bringing in a wider audience and transforming fight night into a full-blown cultural event.

As of the 33rd edition, the outcomes are impossible to ignore. Over 270 fighters have appeared under the GOtv Boxing Night banner, representing not only Nigeria but numerous other countries. Ghana has contributed around 35 fighters, and participants have come from as far as the Philippines, Argentina, the United States, Egypt, Uganda, the Republic of Benin, Togo, and Tanzania. Broadcast reach now spans some fifty African countries, with more than 10 million viewers tuning in per event. Champions such as Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, and Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde have used the platform as a launchpad towards regional, continental, and global recognition.

Perhaps the most vivid recent example of the platform’s potential comes from the 31st edition, when 16-year-old Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun defeated Ghana’s Richman Ashelley in the sixth round to win the vacant WABU super-lightweight title. He was not only crowned champion but also won Best Boxer of the Night and a ₦1 million prize, proving that youth with talent and opportunity can change the narrative overnight. The standard of production, safety, matchmaking, and fan experience has also steadily improved. What once were modest venues with minimal lighting now rival international events in sound, presentation and spectacle.

As the 34th edition approaches on Boxing Day at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, anticipation is high. Bamidele Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Flykite Productions, promises yet another milestone.

“GOtv Boxing Night 34 will once again deliver the best of both worlds of top-class boxing and live music. We are committed to giving fans a truly memorable Boxing Day experience,” he said.

Ten years ago, Nigerian boxing was on life support. Today, it is alive, vibrant, and culturally relevant. The revival is not only a sporting achievement but also a case study in how vision, investment, and persistence can restore pride to a forgotten national pastime. The sport was dying. GOtv Boxing Night brought it back to life.