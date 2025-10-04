FG Seeks Patronage for Local Auto Manufacturers, Endorses Nord Motors

Bennett Oghifo

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has endorsed the Nord automobile brand, even as she called on government agencies and the private sector to boost their patronage of Made in Nigeria products.

The Minister gave this endorsement today, October 1, 2025, being Nigeria’s 65 independence anniversary, when she visited the Nord automobile assembly plant inside the University of Lagos, UNILAG, to pick up her newly acquired Nord Demir SUV.

The Minister was received by the representative of the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic and Research. Prof. Bola Oboh, as well as the Chairman of Nord Automobiles, Mr. Oluwatobi Ajayi.

Speaking at the ocassion, the Minister said :“With the Africa Continental free trade zone agreement, you should be able to scale you industrialization and your production, across Nigeria, you have two assembly plants, here and Epe, and your capacity is more than enough to meet increasing demand of Nigerians and I am glad that you told me that.

“You have corporate clients, four of the top ten companies in the Nigeria Stock Exchange, we are going to be encouraging the private sector and all Nigerians to patronize Made in Nigeria products, this is a proudly Made in Nigeria product, right here at the University of Lagos where I am a product of.

“As a ministry, we are committed to supporting your sector, and Mr. President has prioritised Nigeria First”.

Also speaking, the representative of the UNILAG VC, Prof Oboh stated that

“Unilag is very proud to welcome the Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, an alumnus of the University of Lagos, one of our own who left from the faculty of Law to serve the government, as she picks up her official car, the Nord Demir, assembled at the University of Lagos.”

She added: “we are happy with the initiative of the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that made in Nigeria goods should be patronized.

“In UNILAG, we are proud that not only do we have this assembly plant, which is also producing electric vehicles, we are proud because we are a Green campus, we have Green buses, and Nord is also about to launch their green vehicles. Our students intern here on a regular basis”.

The Nord Automobile Chairman, Mr Oluwatobi Ajayi while appreciating the Minister for the support, stated : “it is a privilege to have you as one of the owners of the elegant Nord vehicles. I am happy to say that you are a customer, or user or driver that I will always tell people about, our own Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, of my own country, drives a Nord vehicle. I am very happy about this”.

He equally thanked UNILAG for the partnership, which, according to him, “has transformed into one of the most important part of the company. It has been an amazing decision for us”.

Nord Automobiles assembles a range of automobiles, including sedans, pickups, sports utility Vehicles and buses. Others are electric vehicle and tricycles