Ex-IG, Solomon Arase, Buried in Benin 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The remains of former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase, has been interred in Benin City, capital of Edo State.

Arase was buried at a private ceremony witnessed by family members and close associates after a funeral mass was held at the St. Paul Catholic Church.

In his homily during the requiem mass, Reverend Father Andrew Obiyan, urged the congregation to work towards making heaven after death.

Obiyan said people would want to go everywhere on earth but refused to go to the House of God.

He expressed disappointment at the attitude of some humans towards donating for the work of God.

According to him, “Our own life is in heaven. We must never be distracted. We now see old age creeping into our lives daily powerfully. It crept in to remind us of immortality. We study so hard to receive so many titles. At death, those titles mean nothing to God. The only title that means so much is a grace of battle.

“We have the assurance that Arase will reap the fruit of baptism in the presence of the eternal King.

“Sometimes we go everywhere but we don’t want to go to the House of God except when we want to please people. We do not want not to come to the House of God.

“Late Arase feared and loved God. Policing is a profession with risk. We see soaring crime rate yet many police officers are exemplary.

“We give glory to God for Arase’s getting to the peak of his career. The Lord does not take from you what he cannot give.”

Also speaking, Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, said the late Arase was of great service to the nation.

“Moments like this are for us to know that one day we will lie down like this. We should be humble to serve our state and country to the best of our ability. All about him are great and good testament. From his professionalism and service to the country, his relationship with the rest of society marked his humility and spreading love everywhere he goes.”

Dignitaries at the event were Governor Monday Okpebholo represented by his Deputy, Dennis Idahosa; former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, represented by Chief Oseni Elamah and Chief Uso Osaretin, the Usoh of Benin Kingdom; FRSC Zone 5 Commander, Stella Orakwe; Secretary to the Police Service Commission, Onyeabuchi Nnamani; Senator Neda Imasuen, amongst others.