Address Marginalisation, Ethnic Profiling of Igbos, ADC Chieftain Tells Tinubu

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and 2023 Labour Party Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South zone, Hon. Linus Abaa-Okorie, has called on President Bola Tinubu to address what he described as the systemic exclusion, demolitions, and ethnic profiling of Igbos existing even after 65 years of independence.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, Abaa-Okorie who was a two-term member of the Federal House of Representatives, noted that the marginalisation being suffered by the South-east zone undermined the very principles of federal character and inclusive governance.

He pointed to the concerning patterns in ministerial appointments where the South-east receives only the constitutional minimum representation, while single states in other regions boast multiple full cabinet-rank ministers, and to infrastructure discrimination that shows the South-west allocated N2.5 trillion for road construction compared to the South-east’s N446 billion.

He said, “In response to President Bola Tinubu’s anniversary address, the administration’s abrupt cancellation of independence celebrations spoke louder than any presidential speech, serving as a silent admission of the profound hardship and discontent gripping the nation.

“While acknowledging the President’s recitation of economic metrics, Okorie emphasised that these figures provide no comfort to the millions of Nigerians facing hyperinflation, hunger, insecurity and unemployment.

“For the people of the South-east, this national hardship is compounded by a deliberate policy of marginalisation that undermines the very principles of federal character and inclusive governance.

“The stark evidence of infrastructure discrimination, revealing that analysis of federal projects shows the South-West allocated N2.5 trillion for road construction compared to the South-east’s paltry N446 billion.

“The South-east remains the only region completely excluded from the national gas pipeline infrastructure despite one of its component states, Imo, holding the largest gas reserve in Nigeria, deliberately stifling the region’s industrial potential.

“The recent large-scale demolition at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex as a prime example of economic targeting, where on September 25, 2025, officials of the Lagos State Government, backed by heavy security, demolished at least 19 buildings, including a diagnostic centre, a crèche, a mall, and offices, causing enormous financial losses and displacing hundreds of business owners, predominantly of Igbo origin.

“These demolitions were executed in a commando style, without the issuance of contravention notices and in blatant disregard for due process even when the affected traders had lawful approvals from the federal government through the Trade Fair Management Board, yet their investments were destroyed without warning.”