20 AAU Students Receive Opay’s N1.2bn Scholarship Grant 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Twenty students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, have received N300,000 each as beneficiaries of the N1.2 billion OPay National Scholarship Initiative for undergraduates.

The disbursement was facilitated for AAU by the Edo State Government through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Opay said that the N1.2 billion national scholarship initiative was aimed to ease the financial burden on indigent students and promote access to quality education.

The initiative, launched earlier this year to support undergraduates across 20 universities, targeted students from low-income families to advance SDG 4 on quality education.

The scholarship programme will run for a period of 10 years.

Speaking on the disbursements, Special Adviser to Governor Monday Okpebholo on SDGs, Ms. Sally Suleiman, described the initiative as a landmark achievement.

She said although the process took some time, the fulfilment and commitment mark a new dawn for indigent students in AAU, giving them hope and support in their academic journey.

“This is more than just the announcement of a grant, it is proof that our promises are being fulfilled.

“As we approach one year in office, this achievement stands as one of the milestones in our administration’s commitment to inclusive development,” Suleiman said, adding the effort reinforced Edo State’s alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education).

Expressing the state government’s appreciation to OPay Digital Services for the partnership, she also lauded Governor Okpebholo for his continued leadership and vision in delivering opportunities to Edo people.

One of the beneficiaries, Blessing Iyoha, a 100-level Human Anatomy student, said the payment brought huge relief.

“I am going to use it to pay my school fees, and I won’t have to bother my parents too much this semester,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Victory Eshere, a 200-level Biochemistry student, noted that the scholarship would support her in many aspects of her academic journey.