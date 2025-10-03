X-raying Gains of Tinubu’s Working Visit to Imo

Amby Uneze captures the mood and Captivating moments of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Imo State on Tuesday.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 was a day destined for Imo people to heave a sigh of relief based on the accomplishment of their indefatigable governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma. It was the day, Imo people walked a distance happily because they were so obsessed with the volume of infrastructural development the governor had put in place. These Uzodimma’s signature projects are not ordinary, but tangible assets that require the president of the country to personally inaugurate.

The morning showers on that day did not hinder the people from trooping out en masse while the school children happily lined up the streets to welcome their president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (P-BAT). The arrival of Mr. President at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, the state capital, heralded a new dawn in the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma. Driving from the well paved road of the airport through Aba road to the glittering streets of Owerri, indicated that an August visitor was really in town.

As Mr. President’s long convoy inundated the major streets of Owerri, particularly the popular Wetheral road, Bank road and Maria Assumpta Cathedral roundabout, there was excitement all over the air. The euphoria of the president’s visit did not end there, the entire atmosphere of Owerri metropolis and the surrounding environment like Mbaise, Emekuku, Awaka, Aba road, Okigwe road, Orlu road and Port Harcourt road were painted with different colours of posters and billboards which the enthusiastic Imolites used to express their appreciation in welcoming the president to Imo.

Accompanying the president to Imo were principal officers of the national assembly, all the governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC), leaders of the party at the national and State levels, Ministers, captains of industry, national assembly members, and indeed other numerous friends of Governor Uzodimma. Before the visit, Imolites were not happy that their governor hardly spent two days in Imo. He was tagged ‘Abuja governor’. But there is a reason for that. He doubles as the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum. Also he is deeply involved in the happenings in the party as one of the major stakeholders. Above all, Uzodimma is not only a close ally of the president but one of those that calls the shot.

Earlier on arrival in Imo, President Tinubu took time off to inaugurate the rebuilt Owerri – Mbaise – Umuahia road, the brand new twin Flyover at Maria Assumpta Cathedral roundabout and the brand new Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre (EIICC).

After the inauguration of the projects, the president and his entourage were treated to warm reception at the EIICC where the book launch that chronicles the achievements of the party in the past 10 years was unveiled.

Speaking at the launch of Governor Uzodimma’s book – A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria – President Tinubu reflected on APC’s formation as a pivotal move that altered Nigeria’s political trajectory. He commended Governor Uzodimma for his initiatives on the three landmark projects that were inaugurated, (52km Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road, Assumpta Cathedral twin Flyover and Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre).

President Tinubu also praised Governor Uzodimma’s impactful governance and equally emphasised Nigeria’s significant strides under the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the past decade, noting “The old ways weren’t viable, leading Nigeria close to collapse. Breaking with the past was not an option; it was the only way forward.”

According to him, with this book, Governor Uzodimma has given Nigeria a gift. No nation will forget its own journey and no leader will forget the beauty of stewardship.

President Tinubu expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, pointing out that the nation has recorded great improvement since the leadership of APC. “Nigeria is no longer where it was 10 years ago,” recalling that APC as a party began the work of stabilising the economy under the leadership of late former President Muhammadu Buhari; stating that since then the country has continued to move to the better.

He said his administration has in the second quarter of the year 2025 grown the Nigeria economy by 4.23% with inflation rate falling to 20.12% in 2025, indicating a relief to the people, and therefore, appealed to Nigerians to remain patient, resilient and assured that the nation is changing for the better with the external reserve standing at 42.03%, the highest since 2019.

Esrlier in his remarks, the Senate President, Senator GodswillAkpabio lauded Governor Uzodimma for transforming Imo State with critical infrastructure, conveying his admiration for the governor’s efforts in putting together a book that chronicles APC’s achievement and generally, for his vision for Imo State, and commended President Tinubu for his leadership sagacity that today attracts members of the opposition party to APC.

Governor Uzodimma in his address at the book launch, reflected on Nigeria’s journey under the APC from 2015 to 2025, highlighting milestones, challenges, and lessons learned, emphasising that the book is not just a personal achievement but belongs to the APC family and the Nigerian people.

Uzodimma stated that the book is a product of deep reflection and explained “progressivism” in the Nigerian context, focusing on community solidarity, inclusion, and service. He praised President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and role in forming the APC, and commended the President for economic progress, especially for recording trade surpluses for six consecutive quarters with non-oil export contributing significantly. He noted that Imo State has seen rapid infrastructural growth, including roads, bridges, and urban renewal projects as well as other social investment initiatives.

“For me, the moment feels like the birth of something meaningful. After all the long hours and intense work, this book is now no longer mine alone; it belongs to the APC family, and indeed to the Nigerian people.

“I was partly inspired to write this book out of curiosity. I know that the All Progressives Congress entered government in 2015 with enormous expectations on its shoulders. We inherited a fragile economy, deep security challenges, and a weary citizenry. Over the next decade, we faced storms, some of them global, some of them homegrown. Yet, at every turn, Nigerians looked up to us for answers. So my curiosity was to find out if we provided the answers after ten years.

“This is my fourth book, and certainly the most demanding. I approached it not necessarily as a political figure but as a citizen with a responsibility to document this pivotal decade in our national history. I felt duty-bound to tell the story, as it is, no sugar-coated.

“I must acknowledge the President and Father of the Nation, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whose pragmatic ideas and decisive leadership inspired many of the chapters you’ll find in this book.

“When I first mentioned the idea of this book, the response was unanimous: “Yes, it’s time.” And I agreed because not only did we need to document what we’ve done, but many, even within our party, don’t realise the full extent of what has been achieved.”

On his part, APC National Chairman, Prof. NentaweGoshweYilawatda, described the book as a compass, pointing out that the author reminded the party of its journey since 2013 when it was formed. He stressed that history has recognised the party as visionary and a conviction that Nigeria deserved a change and an urgent one at that to plant the seed of reforms.

He honoured the visionary intellect of Governor Uzodimma, describing him as a man “with deep thought and the book, a guiding light.” For President Tinubu, the APC National Chairman described him as a Master Strategist and a leader who understands transformation and what it requires.

IgweNnaemeka Achebe, traditional ruler of Onitsha in his goodwill remark on behalf of his colleagues who came from across the regions of the nation, commended Governor Uzodimma’s effort in authoring the book and described the book as a “road map to the nation’s economic development.”

The book reviewer, Prof. ChimaNwanguma, revealed the intentions of the author in writing the book, highlighting the goals of the APC as it articulated and chronicled the achievements and impact of the party’s visionary leadership in the past decade.

He noted that the coverage is extensive and analysis quite deep, “creating opportunity for others to contribute to the progress of the progressive movement, and a viable reference for a long time.”

Book presenter, AlhajiAddulSamadIshakuRabiu, a business mogul, also commended the author and his party, emphasising on leadership that is focused, pragmatic and willing to serve the people.

Welcoming Mr. President, the former Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Development Commission (ISOPADEC) and chieftain of the party, Chief Charles Orie, expressed immense joy and honour on the visit.

He said: “Your visit at this time is yet another affirmation to the world that Imo is safe, open for business, and fully aligned with the renewed progress and vision of your administration.

“I also wish to specially salute our Governor, Senator Uzodimma, for his remarkable achievements over the past six years. His unwavering commitment to the people and his steadfast pursuit of development have truly repositioned Imo State for growth and stability. Governor Uzodimma has laid out strategic plans and consistently implemented policies to ensure that Ndi Imo enjoy the dividends of democracy. I am proud to acknowledge that he has remained faithful to those plans and has delivered with distinction.

“Our great party, the APC, has continued to reposition Nigeria’s economy under your leadership, and we are already witnessing growth across various sectors of national life. Your administration has set the tone for renewed hope through bold reforms in energy and petroleum, infrastructural expansion, investment in agriculture, and deliberate policies stimulating industrialization. We are equally witnessing remarkable strides in the digital economy, job creation for our youth, and empowerment initiatives that continue to strengthen small and medium-scale enterprises nationwide.

“These gains, though accompanied by understandable challenges, are laying a strong foundation for sustainable growth, prosperity, and a brighter future for all Nigerians.”

Considering the enormous benefits associated with President Tinubu’s visit to Imo State, there is no more bias over the constant trips to Abuja by Governor Uzodimma. This is due to the fact that Imo State nay Southeast is now well positioned to take her rightful place in the scheme of things at the national level.