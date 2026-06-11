Emiko Appointed Interim Chairman of DBI Governing Board

Emma Okonji

The Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has appointed Princess Oforitsenere Emiko as interim Chairman of the governing board of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), a move that is designed to reposition the institute for the next era of Nigeria’s communications sector and digital economy.

According to a statement released by NCC, and signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, Emiko will be joined on the board by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Abraham Oshadami, and the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Ms. Rimini Makama, who joined as interim Board members.

“The interim leadership will work alongside the President/CEO, Mr. David Daser, and the remaining board members whose tenures are unexpired, to drive the Institute’s transformation. The repositioned Institute will concentrate on five areas: Education and Training, Research and Development, Innovation, Economic Impact and Growth, and Emerging Policy and Regulation,” the statement added.