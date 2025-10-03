SSANU Threatens Strike Over Unpaid Entitlements

Fidelis David in Akure





Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) at the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over alleged unpaid salaries, arrears, and other unmet demands.

The association vowed to join their counterpart, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which had withdrawn services since August over similar grievances.

Speaking on Thursday, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in AAUA, Olutayo Ogungbeni, accused Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led administration of reneging on promises made in June 2025 to settle arrears and increase subventions to tertiary institutions.

According to him, SSANU members are being owed more than two months salaries, with the last payment received in July, stressing that the current subvention accruable to the institution is insufficient, making it difficult to implement the 2024 National Minimum Wage for university workers.

”The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), AAUA, may commence industrial action if all outstanding salaries are not paid. The last salary collected was in July, and now we are in October,” Ogungbeni said.

He lamented that staff had exercised patience for too long, stressing that they are now poised for a showdown.

‎Ogungbeni further accused the state government of neglecting the university by failing to provide adequate funding over the years.

‎While noting that the ASUU strike has already halted academic activities, Ogungbeni warned that the looming SSANU strike would paralyze all administrative and support services at the institution if the government fails to intervene.

‎He listed some of SSANU’s demands to include, “Payment of 54 months’ arrears of 2019, payment of 18 months’ arrears of the 25%/35% salary increment, payment of two months’ arrears of the 2024 minimum wage, payment of promotion arrears for 2022, 2023, and 2024, and immediate payment of August and September 2025 salaries.

‎Efforts to get the reaction of the state government on the looming industrial action proved abortive.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, could not be reached, as calls to his mobile phone went unanswered and messages sent to him were not responded to at the time of filing this report.