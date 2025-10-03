Kainji, Jebba, Shiroro, Zungeru Dams to Discharge Excess Water

Laleye Dipo in Minna

As the four hydro-electric dams-Shiroro, Jebba, Kainji, and Zungeru-located in Niger State are set to discharge excess water, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has alerted communities in the riverine areas to relocate upstream as a result of the impending flood.

The agency warned in a statement made available to journalists in Minna yesterday that the flooding that would follow the discharge of water from these dams would be catastrophic.

A statement issued by the Director-General of NSEMA, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah, said the Nigerian Hydrological Services had also advised that communities along Rivers Niger and Kaduna should relocate for the same reason.

Baba Arah declared: “The dams are releasing thousands of gallons of water per minute that could lead to the overflow of these rivers,” before also advising “our communities to limit activities around river banks during this peak rainy season to avoid being flooded.

“People living in riverine areas should relocate to safer grounds already identified.”

Arah also said that: “NiMET’s latest prediction also indicated that the end of the rainy season will be accompanied by violent windstorms, and as a result, the people should avoid standing under trees during rainfall and also stay away from substandard structures.

He disclosed that: “The state is already experiencing negative impacts of the flooding with houses, farm lands, bridges, and link-roads washed away in some LGAs located up and down streams of the four dams,” adding that the development had rendered many homeless and also affected the socio-economic activities of the communities.

Some of the affected local government areas are Lavun, Magama, Rafi, Kontagora, Gbako, Mokwa, Lapai, Katcha, Ag Shirorororo, Mashegu, Agwara, Bida, Edati, Munya, Bosso, Chanchaga, Paikoro, and Wushishi, saying that loss of lives had been recorded in these areas without mentioning the number of lives lost.