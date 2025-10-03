  • Friday, 3rd October, 2025

Europa League: VAR Killjoy for Iheanacho as Celtic Crash at Home

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international, Kelechi Iheanacho,  looked to have equalised for Celtic against Braga in their UEFA Europa League league phase round on Thursday evening until a VAR controversially cancelled the goal. 

That decision effectively turned the game around as the Portuguese side went on to add another goal to win the clash 2-0 at Celtic Park In Glasgow.

It would have been Iheanacho’s second goal in the competition for Celtic after he scored on his European debut in the 1-1 draw with Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.

Against  Braga yesterday, Iheanacho lashed into the bottom corner in the second half after riding a tackle to surge clear through on goal.

With a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, Iheanacho made no mistake as he arrowed into the bottom corner, as he appeared to make it 1-1 at Celtic Park.

However, to the surprise of those inside the stadium as well as those watching on TV, a lengthy VAR check was launched after the goal.

Referee Tobias Stieler signalled that a check was underway, as with all goals in the Europa League.

But there was shock as the delay continued for a few moments before Iheanacho’s goal was ruled out for a handball.

Christian Dingert on VAR deemed Iheanacho to have handled the ball as he controlled it before finding the bottom corner.

The decision was a factual overturn according to the rules, meaning the referee did not have to go to the pitchside monitor with clear and obvious evidence of the handball needed.

Pundit Joe Hart was baffled by the decision as he said on commentary: “This is ridiculous. I presume there must be a bad wifi connection because that must be the only reason we are not getting on with this game.

RESULTS

As Roma 0-1 Lille 

Bologna 1-1 Freiburg

Bran 1-0 Utrecht 

Celtic 0-2 Braga 

FCSB 0-2 Young Boys

Fenerbahce 2-1 Nice 

Ludogorets 0-2 Betis 

Pana 1-2 GA Eagles

Plzen 3-0 Malmo

Basel – Stuttgart 

Celta – PAOK

FC Porto – Crvena

Feyenoord – Aston Villa 

Genk – Ferencvaros 

Lyon – Salzburg 

Maccabi – D.Zagreb

Nottingham – Midtjylland 

Sturm Graz – Rangers 

