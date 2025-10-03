Buy nterests in GTCO, Others Lift  Stock Market by N1171bn

Kayode Tokede

Investors buying interest in Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), MTN Nigeria Communication Plc and 32others, yesterday pushed the market capitalisation up by N171 billion as the stock market maintained its winning streak.

Following the 2.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent stock price appreciation in GTCO and MTN Nigeria, respectively, the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) gained by 268.98 basis points, or 0.19 per cent to close at 142,979.46 basis points. Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at +0.2per cent and +38.9per cent, respectively.

Also, market capitalisation appreciated by N171 billion to close at N 90.752 trillion.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive as the NGX Insurance index (+0.4per cent), NGX Consumer Goods Index (+0.4per cent), NGX Banking index (+0.2per cent) and NGX Oil & Gas inde (+0.1per cent), while the NGX Industrial Goods index remained unchanged.

PZ Cussons Nigeria recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N37.95, per share. Eterna followed with a gain of 9.94 per cent to close at N37.05, while Champion Breweries rose by 9.82 per cent to close at N15.10, per share.

Tantalizer appreciated by 5.96 per cent to close at N2.49, while AIICO Insurance rose by 5.43 per cent to close at N3.69, per share.

On the other hand, R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) led the losers’ chart by 9.89 per cent to close at N3.37, per share. Thomas Wyatt Nigeria followed with a decline of 9.82 per cent to close at N3.58, while Sovereign Trust Insurance declined by 9.33 per cent to close at N2.72, per share.

International Energy Insurance depreciated by 7.78 per cent to close at N3.08, while Berger Paints declined by 7.18 per cent to close at N36.20, per share.

Also, the total volume traded rose significantly by 402.5 per cent to 6.233 billion units, valued at N54.452 billion, and exchanged in 32,682 deals. Transactions in the shares of Cornerstone Insurance topped the activity chart with 5.448 billion shares valued at N25.063 billion. United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with 152.135 million shares worth N6.543 billion, while Wema Bank traded 152.048 million shares valued at N2.516 billion.

First Holdco traded 111.798 million shares valued at N3.487 billion, while Zenith Bank sold 47.091 million shares worth N3.266 billion.

On market outlook, Afrinvest Limited stated that “we anticipate a bullish close tomorrow, barring any negative triggers.”