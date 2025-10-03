Bet9ja Partners Heavyweight Boxer Moses Itauma to Boost Nigerian Boxing

Fred Ojeh

Leading sports betting company, Bet9ja, has announced a strategic partnership with British-Nigerian heavyweight boxer Moses Itauma, who also joins the brand as an ambassador. The collaboration marks a significant step in Bet9ja’s ongoing commitment to promoting sports excellence and developing grassroots talent in Nigeria.

As part of the agreement, Bet9ja is working with Balmoral Group Promotions to bring world-class boxing events to the country, with a strong focus on reviving grassroots boxing. This includes nurturing young athletes and providing platforms for emerging talents to showcase their skills, beginning with the highly anticipated Independence Day boxing spectacle.

The partnership celebrates Itauma’s Nigerian heritage and international ambition, positioning him as a symbol of resilience, toughness, and sporting excellence. Bet9ja will also leverage the collaboration to deliver exclusive digital content, behind-the-scenes access, and fan engagement initiatives that connect audiences with Itauma’s journey.

Beyond boxing, the initiative reflects Bet9ja’s broader mission of empowering champions across sports, from football to combat sports, and investing in the next generation of Nigerian athletes. With Itauma at the forefront, the company aims to inspire local talent and reinforce Nigeria’s position on the global sporting stage.