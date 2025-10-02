  ‘MIRACLE’ OF PORT HARCOURT ROAD, ABA

A good road is more than a pathway—it’s a lifeline for commerce and growth, writes KALU NTO

“The people that dwelt in darkness have seen a great light.” — Isaiah 9:2

This ancient scripture perfectly captures the transformation that has unfolded on Port Harcourt Road in Aba, Abia State. For decades, this once-thriving commercial artery deteriorated into a haunting symbol of state neglect—a decaying stretch of land riddled with craters, refuse, and frustration.

At its worst, the road resembled more of a wasteland than a city street. It became so dilapidated that Keke riders had to navigate dangerous high-tension areas just to get through. Residents and visitors alike had long accepted the road’s collapse as an unfortunate norm. Some even joked that it could be a natural deterrent for unwanted pregnancies—so treacherous it was.

But today, Port Harcourt Road tells a different story: one of vision, courage, and transformative leadership.

As a proud Abian who has watched this miracle unfold, I am filled with hope and admiration for the tremendous work Governor Alex Otti has done. This is no mere patchwork or cosmetic repair. What was once a neglected, refuse-filled path is now a first-class road—solid, beautiful, and impactful.

Until recently, I vowed never to travel to Aba from Port Harcourt directly. I preferred going around through Akwa Ibom to reach my hometown, Ututu, just to avoid the nightmare that was Port Harcourt Road. But with the election of Dr. Otti, a flicker of hope was rekindled. I strongly believed that if any road deserved priority, it was this one—and that only a reputable firm like Julius Berger could handle its reconstruction properly.

Thankfully, the Governor shared that vision. Today, the road is a marvel. A friend recently joked that if you utter anything negative about ACO (Alex Chioma Otti) in a keke, you risk getting kicked out or scolded by passersby. That’s how deeply appreciative the people of Aba are.

Yet, despite the applause, detractors have emerged—mainly questioning the ₦36 billion cost of the project. Let me respond directly: Quality comes at a cost.

Only a company like Julius Berger could reclaim what was left of Port Harcourt Road. This wasn’t just another trunk road—it was a death trap. The project required extensive soil tests, deep excavation, structural stabilization, and thorough refilling. Julius Berger’s expertise doesn’t come cheap, but the results speak for themselves. Anyone who remembers what that road was understands the scale and complexity involved.

It’s laughable to suggest the Governor needed JB as a smokescreen for embezzlement. What JB did past administrations use to accumulate debts for the state. Does Otti need or any state governor at that need Julius Berger to chop N6bn?

Two, transparency Is key.

Governor Otti publicly disclosed the cost of the project. That’s more transparency than we’ve ever seen in Abia’s recent political history. If anyone has doubts, they are free to request the Bill of Quantities from the Ministry of Works or even Julius Berger. What matters to most of us is that the road is done, and done well.

Three, local sentiment matters.

The people of Aba understand the value of this road. One young man called the ₦36 billion “paltry” compared to the daily suffering residents endured for decades. This isn’t about party politics—it’s about dignity, development, and the return of life to a place that had been forgotten.

Four, accountability in governance.

It’s easy to generalize that every public office is riddled with corruption, but Dr. Otti is charting a different course. He’s investing in visible, life-changing infrastructure instead of lining pockets. And he isn’t stopping at Port Harcourt Road. His administration is rolling out development projects across the state—from schools to hospitals to more roads—transforming Abia, one initiative at a time.

The reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road is more than just infrastructure. It is a powerful metaphor for what can happen when leadership meets integrity. A good road is not just a pathway—it’s a lifeline for commerce, mobility, and growth. It brings hope to businesses and families and strengthens civic pride.

Two years into his administration, Dr. Otti has proven that meaningful progress is possible. He listens, he acts, and most importantly, he delivers.

In conclusion, I join countless Abians in celebrating this transformation. If this road were the only achievement of Otti’s first term, it would still be historic. But thankfully, it’s just one among many. We are finally seeing the light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

Let us stay the course, support what is good, and never forget where we started.

Engr. Nto writes from Port Harcourt, Rivers State