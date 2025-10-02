Jobberman Expands  Operations to A’ lbom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Jobberman Nigeria, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has successfully expanded its flagship, Human Resource (HR) Fusion Series to Akwa Ibom State, wíth the recent hosting of the inaugural edition in Uyo.

The event brought together HR professionals, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to address critical talent management challenges and explore opportunities shaping the future of work in the region.

With the theme, “Effective Talent Management for Business Growth,” a keynote address was delivered by Ide O. Owodiong-Idemeko, who outlined five strategic pillars for effective talent management: including aligning HR with business goals, attracting the right talent, developing and empowering employees, driving engagement and retention, and leveraging technology and data.

Urging participants to embrace talent management as a driver of transformation, he said: “If we in Akwa Ibom, and indeed Nigeria, embrace effective talent management, we will unleash a generation of workers and leaders who will transform our businesses, our communities, and our economy.

“The companies that will thrive tomorrow are those that manage talent today with vision, empathy, and innovation,” urging participants to embrace talent management as a driver of transformation.

Speaking at the event, Head of Marketing at Jobberman Nigeria,

Babajide Anjorin, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to achieve its objectives.

“HR Fusion represents our commitment to bridging the talent gap across Nigeria. By bringing this initiative to Akwa Ibom, we are empowering the silent architects of business growth.

“And as we work together, let’s remember this truth: business growth does not happen in boardrooms, it happens when people are effectively managed, motivated, and retained.”

The event also focused on practical HR challenges: Upskilling and Reskilling the Workforce for the Future; Employee Engagement and its Impact on Productivity; Building a Culture of Talent Retention; and Fostering Inclusive Workplaces for Sustainable Business Success.

Participants highlighted the programme’s relevance as Akwa Ibom diversifies its economy beyond oil and gas into agriculture, ICT, creative industries, and tourism, creating growing demand for adaptable and skilled workers.HR Manager at Fhenix Africa,

Mrs. Imaobong Ofana, hailed the initiative saying: “The programme has been eye-opening. The sessions gave me practical ideas I can implement immediately in my organisation. “

“It’s encouraging to see Jobberman bringing this level of expertise to Akwa Ibom. More importantly, Jobberman must continue to harness the great talent we have here, train and empower them, and work closely with HR bodies to build a stronger workforce for the future.”

“The HR Fusion series reflects Jobberman Nigeria’s evolution from an online career platform into a full-service talent solutions provider.

“Today, Jobberman partners with organisations to deliver end-to-end recruitment support, employer branding, soft skills training, and workforce capacity building — equipping HR professionals with strategies and networks to make talent management a driver of sustainable growth.

“The success of the Akwa Ibom edition further underscores Jobberman’s commitment to expanding HR development programmes beyond traditional commercial centres, bringing world-class talent management expertise to emerging business hubs across Nigeria.”