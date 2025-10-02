Glo Announces Two Value-packed Offers

Nigeria’s leading telecommunications company, Globacom, has unveiled two new initiatives aimed at giving its subscribers more value for money while reinforcing its status as the country’s most rewarding network.

The offers, Talkmasta tariff plan and an enhanced Welcome Bonus, were presented on Monday at the company’s headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Talkmasta plan is designed to provide customers with extra talk time and data at no additional cost. Under the arrangement, subscribers who make six minutes of local calls to any network will automatically get another six minutes free, plus 50MB of data. Calls are charged at 30 kobo per second, while SMS is billed at N6 per message.

Both new and existing customers can benefit from the plan. New users start enjoying it as soon as they purchase a Glo SIM, while existing subscribers only need to dial *606# to migrate. There is no restriction on how often the bonus can be earned, meaning customers can enjoy as many free minutes and data as their usage allows.

Globacom has also refreshed its Welcome Bonus package, describing it as the “biggest shout value in the market”. New subscribers who register a SIM, recharge with at least N100, and make their first call will instantly receive a one-time bonus worth up to N2,000.