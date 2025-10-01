YABATECH Rector Charges Consult Arm on Sustainable Growth

Funmi Ogundare

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, has urged the management of the institution’s consultancy and business subsidiary, YABATECH Consult Limited, to chart a path for sustainable growth and reposition the outfit as a global leader in consultancy and innovation.

Abdul, who said this at the 2025 annual management retreat of YABATECH Consult, themed, ‘Our Dreamed YABATECH Consult: Revamping the Past and Reshaping the Future for Sustainable Growth’, described the gathering as a defining moment in the history of the organisation.

He stressed that the retreat offers an opportunity to reflect on past achievements, set new goals, and realign strategies for the future.

“This retreat marks a critical juncture in our journey, a strategic opportunity to reflect on our past, set new goals, and chart a course for sustainable growth and success,” he said.

The rector restated that the consultancy outfit will henceforth be run as an ideal business entity, free from civil service-style interference, and managed like a successful private enterprise.

In his remarks, the acting Managing Director of the consult, Mr. Mojeed Akinlabi, outlined the retreat’s objectives, which include enhancing operations for improved revenue generation, introducing private sector-driven initiatives, and aligning strategies with long-term sustainability goals. He noted that the retreat would provide a platform to review the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, while fostering teamwork and innovation.

Quoting author Brian Herbert, Akinlabi stated, “The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; and the willingness to learn is a choice. Today, we have the gift, the skill, and the choice as we look back at our past and build the future of YABATECH Consult.”

The three-day retreat featured plenary sessions, workshops, and strategy-building exercises with contributions from consultants, partners, and industry experts. Over the years, YABATECH Consult has provided training, entrepreneurship development, advisory, and capacity-building services to both public and private sector organisations.

The retreat is expected to sharpen the vision of the consultancy, strengthen its contribution to the college’s internally generated revenue, and reinforce its role in advancing Nigeria’s development goals.