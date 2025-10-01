Unmask Killers of Sommie Maduagwu, Family Urges FG as ARISE News Mgt Visits

Grieving parents of the late Arise News anchor and reporter, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, have called on the federal government and security agencies to act swiftly in identifying and prosecuting those behind her tragic death.

The appeal was made during a condolence visit by senior executives of Arise News to the Maduagwu family home in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Sommie, 29-year-old and lawyer-turned-broadcaster, died in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, during an armed robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

Her untimely passing has sparked outrage and sorrow across Nigeria’s media industry, where she was widely admired for her brilliance, poise, and professionalism.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Engineer Obi Maduagwu, elder brother to Sommie’s father, described her killing as senseless and painful, urging the Nigerian government not to allow her death go unresolved.

“We appreciate the solidarity shown by Arise News, but we also demand justice. Those who did this must be found and brought to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

The Arise News delegation was led by the Deputy Managing Director, Bayo Awosemo; Director of News, Sumner Sambo, and Director of Corporate Services, Chris Isiguzo.

They described Sommie as a rising star, who had a strong moral compass, an exceptional work ethic, and a deep commitment to truth and justice.

The team delivered the heartfelt condolences of the entire Arise Media Group to the Maduagwu family.

Sommie’s mother was visibly distraught, while her father, Engineer Ifeanyi Maduagwu, was too grief-stricken to speak.

Friends, extended family, and sympathisers gathered at the Maduagwu residence, many describing the late broadcaster as respectful, intelligent, and deeply principled, a beacon of hope for young Nigerian professionals.