Thinkmint Nigeria to Host 6th Real Estate Discussions, Awards

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Thinkmint Nigeria, a leading platform dedicated to creating strategic events, networking opportunities, and business solutions that drive growth across Africa’s real estate and investment sectors, has concluded plans to host the 6th edition of the Real Estate Discussions & Awards (REDA), a premier two-day event dedicated to advancing Africa’s real estate sector.

The event scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 21st and Wednesday, 22nd October 2025 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, REDA 2025 will bring together developers, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders for transformative conversations, exhibitions, and strategic networking opportunities.

With the theme: “Back to the Basics- The Future of Real Estate”, this year’s edition will feature keynote addresses, masterclasses, in-depth discussions, and exhibitions spotlighting innovations and opportunities across the real estate value chain.

Attendees will also participate in high-level networking sessions, receptions designed for deal-making, and the prestigious REDA Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation in Africa’s real estate ecosystem.

Accordingly, Keynote speakers for REDA 2025 include Dr. Armstrong Takang, CEO, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, and Engr. Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, Honourable Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State.

These Keynote Speakers will be joined by distinguished government leaders, corporate executives, and experts from across the continent to share insights on funding, investment, policy reforms, and the evolving dynamics of retail, commercial, and residential developments.

With an expected attendance of over 500 participants and more than 40 industry leaders and experts, REDA 2025 promises to be one of the most influential gatherings in Africa’s real estate sector.

Other confirmed speakers for the event include: Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde (Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS and Urban Development), Engr. Oluwole Olumide Sotire (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical & Urban Development, Lagos State), Dr. Emeka Henry Inegbu (Executive Director of Operations, Family Homes Funds), Ayo Olowookere (MD/CEO, Imperial Mortgage Bank), Femi O. Awofala (Founder/CEO, The African Catalyst), Laide Agboola (CEO & Co-founder, Purple Group), Odunayo Ojo (MD/CEO, UPDC), Azubuike Emodi (MD/CEO, Afriland Properties) and several other leading voices across finance, law, policy, and urban development.

REDA 2025 supported by Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Urban Shelter, Purple Group, Elanorris Real Estate, Axial Pacific Real Estate, Dormot Technologies, Moradia Limited, and Babalakin & Co, will provide a powerful platform to explore opportunities, share knowledge, and shape the future of real estate in Africa.

The major highlight of the event will include : Masterclasses and panel discussions on investment, technology, and market growth, An exhibition of innovative projects and services, Exclusive networking sessions and receptions.