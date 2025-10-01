The Alternative Bank Takes Fight Against Plastic Pollution to Abuja, Kano

Kayode Tokede

Plastic pollution poses one of Nigeria’s most pressing urban challenges, and following the success of its Walk4ZeroPlastic in Lagos, The Alternative Bank said it is expanding the initiative to Abuja and Kano.

This bold step aims to inspire collective action in two of Nigeria’s largest cities, where mounting plastic waste threatens health, livelihoods, and the environment.

The Abuja exercise will begin at Yoruba Mosque and culminate at Wuse Market. Kano will October 4, 2025, giving residents the opportunity to make that move toward a cleaner environment.

The lender stated that both events will involve symbolic walks and clean-up activities in key markets. It will also engage participants in raising awareness about sustainable waste management practices and responsible consumption.

The Executive Director (North) at The Alternative Bank, Garba Mohammed in a statement said, “Plastic pollution is choking our cities, but together, we can turn the tide.

“Abuja and Kano are ready to show that collective action can make Nigeria’s markets and streets cleaner, safer, and more sustainable. What we are doing is a call to every Nigerian, from market traders to government agencies, to take responsibility.”

The Lagos activation of Walk4ZeroPlastic mobilised over 300 participants, including volunteers, market leaders, and government officials, and earned praise from the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources for its leadership in environmental sustainability.

The Abuja and Kano extensions are being delivered in collaboration with major partners such as the Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Business Day Foundation, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Daar Communication Group, and the Kano State Ministry of Environment. The walk is also supported by the Kano State Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB), Sterling One Foundation, Made by Nigeria (MBN), Kidney Care Hospital, the Sterling Sustainability Working Group, and The Alternative Foodbank.