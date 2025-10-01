TAC Consultathon Offers Free Skin Consultation to 1,000 People 

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

To commemorate the 2025 National skincare Awareness Month, which usually takes place in September of every year, TAC Consultathon offered 1,000 free skincare consultations across all TAC branches.

The Clinical Director for the

Aesthetic clinic in Ikeja, Dr. Fola David, “We’re doing the largest number of skincare consultations done in one day. This is something that has not been do𝘯𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦. 𝘚o we’re going to be seeing a record 1000 people in one day, and we’re doing all this for free across all our locations for the physical sites in Lekki, in Ikeja, Abuja, Montreal, Ghana, and in the UK, and then virtually all across the world. We have people that have booked from every country, continent. And the reason why we’re doing this is because this September is National skincare Awareness Month. We’re trying to increase awareness on skin health and its importance, and also educate the public on how important it is to make sure that you know what you’re putting on your skin. And as the skin is the largest organ in the body. We have to make sure that proper care is taken for that organ. So we have forms that have been sent out. The registration was free. Like I said, forms were sent out to get preliminary information from most of all the clients that we’re going to be having today, all the people that are coming in. And they’re also going to be meeting with our doctors and our aestheticians. They’re going to have consultations with them, talk about their skin problems and get guidance, get treatment or management, no matter what the skincare concern is. So if, after the consultation, the client could decide to probably go for a treatment. We’re giving vouchers to everybody at 60% off. So whatever your first treatment is going to be, you’re not even going to pay 100% of that. You’re going to pay 60% for that treatment. So we’re trying to keep it as focused on the cause as much as possible. We don’t want it to be money that would be the reason why someone cannot take this first of first two steps in getting whatever concern they have sorted out. So your registration is for free. You see a doctor for free or an aesthetician for free. Your first treatment, you get 60% off also. So help kick start your progress or your journey to your resolution of your skin concern.”

On the process, he said, “After registration, the first link was Pu𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘵 we were able to get about 1,500 people within a week. And that shows that, there is need, or there is a space for skin health globally. So right now we have close registrations, but we’re going to see every single person that registered. We didn’t cap it off at 1000 so we’re going to see every single person that registered and make sure that we do have due diligence to help them. We have planned for the month of September to do something that was going to affect or change how people view skin health globally.

“Like we said, it’s national skincare Awareness Month, so we wanted to do something that will throw light on skincare, but not in a vague way where we just maybe do a campaign and we don’t know who is really benefiting from it. We wanted to do something that would touch people personally, and that is why we said we’re going to do this. We made it more fun, and also made it global, so everybody can be part of it, and gain from it. So that’s it’s just our way of giving back. We’re going to be doing it every September now. Next year, September we’re going to increase the number for sure. So every year we’re going to increase the number. This year we’re doing 1000 and we got over 1000 so 𝘯𝘦𝘹𝘵 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦. Those that don’t have the means to come in can also get started virtually. I think it’s always about the first step, and that’s what we’re trying to make happen for every single person. And my message to Nigerians about skin health is that, like I said, the skin is the largest organ. You almost cannot have anything going on in your body without your skin letting you know, even as little as stress. So you need to know how you’re taking care of it, how to manage, whatever it is that you might be seeing on your skin because the skin also tells you what’s going on inside and you do need expert guidance, you don’t need help with every single thing that you might see, you might not know what it is, but it’s telling you something.”

An educator, and the Branch Manager for Ikeja, Oluwatosin, Praise M𝘦𝘴𝘦Oye said, “This is us just celebrating skincare, this month. So, by coming up with this initiative, the whole purpose of it is to actually meet the needs and concerns of people to make an impact right there with this consultation. So actually 𝘸𝘦 considered consultation for 1,000 people today, all over in Nigeria, we have Abuja, we have Lagos in Canada, UK, is a big thing for us, and we’re so happy that such an initiative came up at a time like this, where we are meeting the concerns of people. people want to look beautiful. They want to be confident. Now they know the world is moving from the trend of so much makeup. So that is what this initiative is all about. So most of our clients, or those 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 registered, they prefer to do virtual which is understandable. today is Saturday, and everybody wants to go out there have fun and all. But in the next maybe, like an hour, we should be expecting our physical clients coming in. There was no from selection process actually, because we have males that actually booked for this consultant. We have teenagers. We have a whole lot of teenagers booking for this we have females. So one of the most rewarding part of guiding people through the skin care needs. How well, the most rewarding part, like I said, is to put a smile on the faces, on everybody’s face. because there’s this fulfillment, there’s this joy that we get when we are able to address your concern or address a particular skin consent. So hyperpigmentation and acne, that is what we have really focused. We have dermatologists here. So what we have done is we have checked out, because before then, we have asked 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 to send in their concerns, pictures and all. So we have actually looked at them, and we have already discerned which one is a dermatological case, and an Aesthetician case? So we got all hanged, all everywhere, covered. So if your case is for them, that’s to be you have to say dermatologist. We have that covered as well, but you have to see an aesthetician. We also have that covered. So the message is, I want everyone to believe or to know that you look beautiful the way you are. So I don’t want everyone, I don’t want you to be thinking that I have to bleach my skin. I have to be lighter to be beautiful. you can be the way you are in your skin, and be beautiful and if you’re going to do anything to your skin, let it be healthy.”